Pirates Sign Former Nationals Pitcher
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates signed a former Washington Nationals pitcher to a minor league deal, as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of next season.
The Pirates signed relief right-handed pitcher Tanner Rainey to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, according to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball.
Rainey hails from Folsom, La. and attended St. Paul's School in Covington, La. He would play for Southeastern Louisiana in Division I, before transferring to West Alabama of Division II, playing both pitcher and first baseman.
The Cincinnati Reds took Rainey in the Second Round with the No. 71 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft as a pitcher.
He spent his first three seasons in the minor leagues before finally making it to the MLB in 2018, when the Reds purchased his contract. He struggled mightily that in eight appearances that season, allowing 19 earned runs in seven innings pitched for a 24.43 ERA.
The Reds traded him to the Nationals on Dec. 12, 2018 for right-handed starting pitcher Tanner Roark.
Rainey started with the Fresno Grizzlies at Triple-A before making it to Washington on May 18, 2019. He had a solid regular season under manager Dave Martinez, making 52 appearances, a 3.91 ERA in 48.1 innings pitched, 74 strikeouts to 38 walks and allowing a .188 batting average.
Rainey would also pitch in the postseason, as the Nationals won their first ever World Series, beating the Houston Astros in seven games. He pitched in nine games, finishing with a 6.75 ERA in 6.2 innings pitched.
His best performance came in Game 3 of the NLCS vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, as he threw four scoreless innings to end the game and give the Nationals the win.
Rainey then had a sensational 2020 season, which the MLB shortened to 60 games due to COVID-19. He pitched in 20 games, with a 2.66 ERA in 20.1 innings pitched, 32 strikeouts to seven walks and holding opposing hitters to a .118 batting average.
He then struggled a great deal in 38 appearances in 2021, with a 7.39 ERA in 31.2 innings pitched and allowing a .238 batting average.
Rainey bounced back early in 2022 with 29 appearances, a 3.30 ERA in 30.0 innings pitched, 36 strikeouts to 13 walks.
He sprained his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), which led the Nationals to put him on the 60-day Injured List on July 13. He would undergo Tommy John surgery on Aug. 3, which ended his season.
Rainey would miss almost the entire 2023 season, but returned in 2024 and made 50 appearances. He had a 4.76 ERA in 51.0 innings pitched, 44 strikeouts to 29 walks that season.
The Nationals non-tendered Rainey on Nov. 22, making him a free agent, allowing him to sign with the Pirates.
Rainey joins right-handed pitchers in Hunter Stratton and Isaac Mattson, who also signed minor league deasl with the Pirates.
