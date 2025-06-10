Pirates Make Two Lineup Changes vs. Marlins
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made two important changes to their lineup for the second game of their series vs. the Miami Marlins at PNC Park.
Henry Davis takes over at catcher from Brett Sullivan and will bat seventh in the lineup, as he makes his third start in the past four games.
Sullivan made his first start for the Pirates in the series opener vs. the Marlins on June 9, a 10-3 win for the home team. He would drive in two runs, with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and an RBI-single in the seventh innng in the victory.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa also returns to shortstop in place of Jared Triolo and will hit ninth in the batting order. He ended a run of 16 consecutive starts at shortstop by not doing so last game, but has started 53 of 61 games at shortstop this season.
Ke'Bryan Hayes will stay at third base, but will move down one spot to eighth in the batting order for the fifth time this season.
The Pirates maintain a good chunk of the same lineup they had in last night's game, with Oneil Cruz in center field and leading off, designated hitter Andrew McCutchen batting second and serving as the designated hitter, Bryan Reynolds playing in right field and batting third, Spencer Horwitz at first base and batting fourth, Nick Gonzales at second base and batting fifth and then Adam Frazier playing left field and batting sixth.
Frazier makes it back-to-back starts in left field, after only doing so once previously this season against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 13. It is also his third straight start in the outfield, playing in right field in the series opener vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on June 6.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller makes his 14th start of the season and is looking for his first win at PNC Park since July 8, 2024.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Miami Marlins
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
2B Nick Gonzales
LF Adam Frazier
C Henry Davis
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
