Pirates Rejected Trade Interest in Paul Skenes
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes has served as one of the best players in baseball in 2025, with other teams showing their interest in the young star.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the New York Yankees were one of a few teams that inquired about Skenes, even willing to part with top prospects in shortstop/second baseman George Lombard Jr. and outfielder Spencer Jones.
This trade interest came after Pirates general manager Ben Cherington stated that they were not trading Skenes in late May, following recent reports of teams showing interest in the 23-year old.
"The Yankees were one of only a handful of teams (fewer than five) that checked in on Paul Skenes even after word was out that the Pirates had no intention of trading the Cy Young leader," Heyman wrote. "That was the one case where the Yankees were willing to discuss Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr. But talks went nowhere. ... They just figured a phone call couldn't hurt."
MLB Pipeline ranks Lombard as the top prospect in the Yankees farm system and the 24th best prospect in baseball, while ranking Jones as the franchise's third best prospect and 87th best in baseball.
Lombard is 20-years old and has slashed .214/.337/.357 for an OPS of .694 in 108 games at Double-A Somerset, with 82 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 35 RBIs and 163 at-bats.
Jones is 23-years old and has slashed .272/.335/.544 for an OPS of .879 in 60 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, with 65 hits, one triple, 12 doubles, 17 home runs, 41 RBIs and 21 walks to 100 strikeouts.
Skenes, himself, had an incredible rookie season in 2024, finishing with an 11-3 record in 23 starts, a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, allowed just 29 earned runs, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
His play earned him All-MLB First Team honors, a third place finish in National League Cy Young Award voting, and the NL Rookie of the Year Award.
Skenes has continued his incredible play in 2025, with a 10-9 record over 30 starts, a 1.92 ERA over 178.0 innings pitched, 203 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .193 opposing batting average and a 0.92 WHIP.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in the MLB, including the lowest ERA, the third most strikeouts, the third lowest WHIP, tied for the fourth lowest opposing batting average and the fifth most innings pitched.
His 1.94 ERA over his first 53 starts is the lowest in MLB history and he became the first pitcher to start consecutive All-Star games in their first two seasons.
Skenes is in the second of three seasons of pre-arbitration, making around $875,000 before incentives added, then has three more years of arbitration, before hitting free agency after the 2029 season.
Heyman also reported that the Skenes will likely sign an extension with the Pirates and that the team wouldn't trade him unless they don't think he would sign that extension before he hits free agency.
