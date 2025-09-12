Pirates Send Bullpen Arm Back to Minors
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made bullpen roster moves, including demoting one of their relief pitchers to the minors.
José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported that right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman doesn't have a locker in the Pirates clubhouse ahead of their series opener vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sept. 12 and is headed down to Triple-A Indianapolis.
This is the corresponding move for the Pirates, who are activating right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence from the 60-day injured list.
Holderman re-joined with the Pirates on Aug. 15, after missing almost three months with a right thumb injury and then spending time at Indianapolis.
He made 10 appearances out of the bullpen for the Pirates in this recent stint, with five earned runs allowed over 10.2 innings pitched for a 4.22 ERA, giving up 14 hits, five walks, hitting a batter, a home run and posting seven strikeouts.
Holderman struggled in his first two outings, giving up an earned run in the series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug. 17 and then giving up a two-run home run vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park on Aug. 19, coming on three sinkers that resulted in a single, one in the dirt and then the home run.
He also had six scoreless outings, including getting the final two outs for a save in the 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on Sept. 4, securing a sweep.
Holderman had his last outing in the series finale vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sept. 11, where he got out of a sixth inning without letting runners score, but then had an earned run charged to him in the seventh inning when left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk allowed an RBI-single in the seventh inning, resulting in Holderman taking the loss in the 3-2 defeat.
He struggled at the beginning of the season for the Pirates, with a 9.64 ERA in his first five appearances with five runs over 4.2 innings pitched and two blown saves in the first series vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Holderman spent three weeks away from the Pirates, April 6-26, with a right knee sprain and then came back after a short rehab assignment with Indianapolis.
He again pitched poorly in that last stint with the Pirates, with an 8.71 ERA over nine appearances and 10.1 innings pitched, with seven walks to five strikeouts, two home runs and 10 earned runs allowed.
Holderman has an 0-2 record in 24 relief outings for Pittsburgh in 2025, with a 7.01 ERA over 25.2 innings pitched, 18 strikeouts to 16 walks, a .327 opposing batting average and a 1.95 WHIP.
The Pirates bullpen now consists of pitchers in right-handers inLawrence, Isaac Mattson, Dauri Moreta, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana, plus left-hander in Sisk. It also features starters/relievers in rookie right-handed pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler, plus Carmen Mlodzinski.
