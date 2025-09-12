Pirates Announce Next Bubba Chandler Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler takes the mound again for his team after a poor outing his last time out.
Chandler starts for the Pirates in the second game of the series vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sept. 14, with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. He'll take on Nationals left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Alvarez.
This marks the second MLB start for Chandler, after he made his first start in the series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 7.
Chandler struggled massively in that outing, giving up nine hits, three walks and nine earned runs over 2.2 innings pitched and posting just three strikeouts over 68 pitches in the 10-2 defeat.
He joined the Pirates on Aug. 22, after they brought him up from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he made his MLB debut that night in the series opener vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park.
Chandler threw four scoreless innings of relief in the 9-0 win over the Rockies, earning a save. He became the first pitcher in MLB history to throw a four-inning scoreless save in his debut, since the stat came into existence in 1969.
He then threw for more scoreless innings of relief in the 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 27, earning his first MLB win. He became the first Pirates pitcher that earned a save and a win in their first two MLB outings.
Chandler last pitched out of the bullpen in the series opener vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 2. He gave up his first runs at the MLB level, including two home runs, but still threw four innings in the 9-7 victory, earning his second MLB win.
He has allowed 12 earned runs over 14.2 innings pitched for a 7.36 ERA, with a 2-1 record, 12 strikeouts to three walks, a .300 opposing batting average and a 1.50 WHIP.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller starts the series opener on Sept. 12 for the Pirates, taking on Nationals right-handed pitcher Brad Lord.
Keller last pitched vs. the Brewers on Sept. 6, where he allowed five hits, hitting a batter, two runs and a home run over 6.1 innings pitched, with four strikeouts over 92 pitches, taking a loss in the 4-1 defeat, but getting a quality start.
He last faced the Nationals at PNC Park on April 15, where he gave up six hits, two walks, hitting a batter, three earned runs and a home run in six innings and posting three strikeouts over a season-high 105 pitches in the 3-0 defeat, also earning a quality start.
Keller has struggled since the MLB trade deadline, where the Pirates kept him instead of sending him away. He has a 2-4 record in seven starts, a 5.86 ERA over 35.1 innings pitched, seven home runs allowed and 36 strikeouts to 11 walks.
He has a 6-14 record over 29 starts in 2025, with a 4.16 ERA over 162.1 innings pitched, 136 strikeouts to 44 walks, a .252 opposing batting average and a 1.26 WHIP. His 17 quality starts rank 12th most in the MLB this season.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows will start for the Pirates in the series finale on Sept. 14, battling right-handed pitcher Cade Cavalli. First pitch is set for 11:35 p.m.
Burrows started for the Pirates in the series opener vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sept. 9. He gave up two hits, a walk and an earned run, while posting six strikeouts over 56 pitchers in four innings of work in the no-decision.
He started 16 of his first 17 games this season with the Pirates, before making relief appearances against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 30 and the Dodgers on Sept. 3.
The Pirates are managing Burrows' work load, as he is at 85.2 innings pitched at the MLB level and pitched 32.1 innings with Indianapolis, 117.2 innings total in 2025.
Burrows' previous-high of innings pitched in a season was 94.2 innings with Double-A Altoona in 2023. He injured his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), which resulted in him undergo Tommy John surgery on April 26, 2023, ending his season after just two starts at Triple-A.
He then pitched 51.1 innings last season, coming back in June 2024 for his first rehab assignment.
Burrows has a 2-4 record in 17 starts and 20 appearances in 2025, with a 3.99 ERA, 88 strikeouts to 30 walks, a .236 opposing batting average and a 1.24 WHIP.
