Pirates Reveal Lineup For Series Opener vs. Brewers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers will begin their mid-week series at American Family Field, as the two National League Central Division foes face off for the second time in 2025.
The Pirates will maintain the same lineup as they did in their 8-3 victory over the Texas Rangers in the series finale at PNC Park on June 22.
Pittsburgh has an outfield consisting of Oneil Cruz, who will leadoff and play center field, Bryan Reynolds, who will bat third and play right field, and Tommy Pham, who will play left field and bat eighth.
Pham makes it back-to-back starts for the Pirates for the first time since June 4-5 vs. the Houston Astros at PNC Park.
Reynolds and Pham each had three-hit games, with Pham tying his season-high and Reynolds looking to get back to form in his historically-best month of June.
The Pirates keep their best infield lineup as well, with Ke'Bryan Hayes playing third base and hitting seventh, Isiah Kiner-Falefa playing shortstop and batting ninth, Nick Gonzales staying at second base and hitting fourth and Spencer Horiwtz playing first base and bating sixth.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft makes his first MLB start for the Pirates and will throw to catcher Joey Bart, who bats fifth.
Andrew McCutchen will also stay on at designated hitter and bat second for the Pirates.
This marks the fourth time that Pirates manager Don Kelly has kept the same lineup in consecutive games since taking the helm on May 8. This includes May 9-10 vs. the Atlanta Braves, his first two games in charge, May 23-24 vs. the Brewers and June 10-11 vs. the Miami Marlins, with all three series at PNC Park.
The Pirates split the series with the Brewers at home, May 22-25. They won on walk-off, 6-5 in extra innings on May 23 and 2-1 on May 24, while losing 8-5 on May 22, including a lengthy rain delay, and blowing a late lead, falling 6-5 on May 25.
First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Milwaukee Brewers
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
C Joey Bart
1B Spencer Horwitz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF Tommy Pham
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
