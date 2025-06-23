Series Preview: Pitching Phenoms Duel as Brewers Host Pirates
Baseball fans nearly got the ultimate pitching matchup of the season last week. Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes took the mound in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers sent out their ace, Tarik Skubal, in Game of the 2 doubleheader.
After a postponement of Skubal's original start on Wednesday night, and much speculation regarding the potential matchup the next day, we were instead treated to two games of can't-miss pitching ability.
This week, the baseball gods bestow a solid concession prize matchup for Pitching Ninja junkies. Skenes (4-6, 1.85 ERA, 106 K) is lined up to start for the Pirates (31-48) on Wednesday against Major League Baseball's newest pitching phenom taking the baseball world by storm, the Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski. The two 23-year-olds represent some of the most exciting young pitching talent that the league has to offer.
Considering they are the same age and in the same division, hopefully Wednesday afternoons' matchup will be the first of many duels to come over the next few years.
While Wednesday will be Skenes' 40th start of his career, it will only be the third for Misiorowski (2-0, 1.64 ERA, 11 K). But like Skenes, it has not taken long for him to make a strong impression and land on the radar for the National League Rookie of the Year award.
That will happen when you start your career by not allowing a hit in your first 11 innings pitched across two starts. He was the first starting pitcher to do that in 125 years.
That will happen when you make MLB hitters buckle at the knees trying to swing at your 96 MPH slider. Yes, you read that correctly — a 96 MPH slider. It's a velocity that a lot of pitchers will never touch throwing their fastball. Misiorowski's fastball is routinely clocked at 102 MPH, so it's only fitting that his breaking balls have extreme velocity.
The skinny right-hander will be tasked with taking on a Pirates lineup that is fresh off what constitutes as an offensive outburst during their 8-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Buccos did it without hitting a home run, which they have the fewest of (53) in MLB. Their .336 SLG% is also last in the MLB, which might have Misiorowski licking his chops in anticipation.
If the Pirates can get some baserunners in the first few innings to mess with the rookie's rhythm, they stand a chance to knock him out of the game early. Managers typically have quicker hooks with young pitchers, especially those as green as Misiorowski.
Skenes, meanwhile, has been every bit the ace Pittsburgh envisioned when they drafted him first overall in 2023. His combination of a triple-digit fastball, devastating splinker, and elite command has made him one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball this season. His 106 strikeouts ranks tenth among all pitchers, and his 1.85 ERA is the best in the majors. HIs 0.88 WHIP is second in MLB.
Walks have been a bit of a concern lately, as Skenes racked up a career-high five of them against the Tigers last week. Still, he has been elite at stranding runners on base and inducing weak contact for key double play balls. Walks are a hallmark of many young pitchers with elite velocity, and Skenes can surely be counted on to eventually correct one of the few flaws in his game.
For fans of pitching dominance, Wednesday is must-see TV. Two of the game’s brightest young arms, both with the potential to define the next era of baseball, will go head-to-head in what could be the start of a long and fascinating rivalry.
The Brewers (43-35) are riding a four game win streak and will look to keep the momentum goin at home in Milwaukee. They are currently second in the NL Central; three and a half games back from the Chicago Cubs and a game ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Their offense has been a mixed bag this season, ranking 10th in runs scored (362) but sitting near the bottom of the league in home runs (71, 25th). While they’ve found ways to manufacture offense, their lack of power has been a noticeable weakness.
Pitching has been middle-of-the-pack, with a team ERA of 3.85 (14th). The starting rotation has been solid but not dominant, though the recent arrival of Misiorowski has already provided a boost. Their 641 strikeouts (14th) reflect a staff that misses bats at an average rate, relying more on control and sequencing than pure overpowering stuff.
The Brewers have been a balanced but not elite team in terms of run production and run prevention. Their ability to float above water in the NL Central race has been fueled by timely hitting and steady pitching rather than dominance in any single category.
Key Stats
- Pirates' Plights in Foreign Waters: 11-27 record on the road is second worst in NL
- Brewers Boast Best Streak: Four game win streak is currently longest in MLB
- The Pirates and Brewers have met a total of 445 times. The Brewers lead the series 250-195.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Monday, 7:40 PM EDT at American Family Field
- PIT: RHP Braxton Ashcraft (1-0, 1.54 ERA, 10 K)
- MIL: RHP Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.50 ERA, 76 K)
- Key Battle: Patrick vs Pirates OF Oneil Cruz (This is the first career matchup for all Pirates hitters against Patrick)
Game 2: Tuesday, 7:40 PM EDT at American Family Field
- PIT: LHP Andrew Heaney (3-6, 3.94 ERA, 61 K)
- MIL: RHP Freddy Peralta (7-4, 2.76 ERA, 90 K)
- Key Battle: Peralta vs Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (.364 AVG, 1.007 OPS, 1 HR, 4 RBI in 33 career AB against Peralta)
Game 3: Wednesday, 2:10 PM EDT at American Family Field
- PIT: RHP Paul Skenes (4-6, 1.85 ERA, 106 K)
- MIL: RHP Jacob Misiorowski (2-0, 1.64 ERA, 11 K)
- Key Battle: Skenes vs Brewers OF Christian Yelich (2-for-6 in six career AB against Skenes)
Players to Watch
- SP Paul Skenes: Has not allowed more than 2 ER in a start since May 1 (3 ER vs. CHC)
- INF Nick Gonzales: .308 AVG, 1 HR in last seven games
- SP Jacob Misiorowski (MIL): Has not allowed more than two earned runs in a start since April 11 (3 ER)
- OF Christian Yelich (MIL): .478 AVG, .500 OBP, 4 2B, 11 RBI in last seven games
