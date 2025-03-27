Pirates Reveal Opening Day Starting Lineup
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates start their 2025 season on March 27 and revealed their Opening Day lineup against the Miami Marlins at Loandepot Park.
Pirates will have reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes serve as the starting pitcher in this one. Shelton named Skenes as the starting pitcher back on March 15.
Tommy Pham will take over in left field for the Pirates and lead-off against the Marlins. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the team and he slashed .174/.345/.283 for an OPS of .627 in 18 games of spring training, with eight hits in 46 at-bats.
Bryan Reynolds starts in right field and will hit second in the lineup. He slashed .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791, with 171 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 57 walks in 156 games last season, earning his second All-Star nod.
Oneil Cruz will start in center field, with the entire outfield going first through third in the lineup. He slashed .259/.324/.449 for an OPS of .779, with 140 hits, 34 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 76 RBIs, 51 walks and 22 stolen bases in 146 games.
This is also the first season that Cruz will play in center field, as he moved from shortstop there towards the end of 2024.
Joey Bart is the starting catcher for the Pirates and will most likely hold down this spot for the near future. He slashed .265/.337/.462 for an OPS of .799, with 67 hits, 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 RBI in 80 games.
Andrew McCutchen starts at designated hitter and is in his third season consecutively with the Pirates and his 12th with the franchise overall.
The infield rounds out the starting lineup, with second baseman Nick Gonzalez, first baseman Endy Rodríguez at first base, Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base and Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop.
Rodríguez, who is also the backup catcher, earns the first start of the season at first base.
First pitch starts at 4:10 p.m. and this will serve as the first of a four-game weekend series for the Pirates.
Pittsburgh Pirates Opening Day Starting Lineup vs. the Miami Marlins
LF Tommy Pham
RF Bryan Renolds
CF Oneil Cruz
C Joey Bart
DH Andrew McCutchen
2B Nick Gonzalez
1B Endy Rodríguez
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates