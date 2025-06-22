Pirates Bring Back Relief Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have called up a relief pitcher who was on the team earlier in the season.
The Pirates announced that they placed left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki on the 15-day Injured List with lower back inflammation and recalled right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton from Triple-A Indianapolis in his place.
The Pirates previously called Stratton up on April 29, ahead of the start of the series vs. the Chicago Cubs, as they placed right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana on the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List.
Stratton made two appearances vs. the Cubs, finishing with 1.2 innings pitched and a 21.60 ERA.
He came in the top seventh inning of the 9-0 loss on April 29, and and immediately allowed a two-run home run to Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki, with one earned run attributed to him.
Stratton pitched in the top of the ninth inning on May 1, and would allow back-to-back singles to shortstop Dansby Swanson and pinch hitter Jon Berti.
He then allowed a double to left fielder Ian Happ, scoring Swanson and making it 6-3. Stratton did get two more outs, but then allowed a single to first baseman Michael Busch, scoring both Berti and Happ and increasing the Cubs' lead to 8-3, which they held on for, giving the Pirates another series defeat.
The Pirates sent Stratton back down to Indianapolis on May 3, as they recalled Liover Peguero from Indianapolis, as starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa went on the Injured List.
Stratton suffered a serious injury last season against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 24, 2024. He ruptured his left patella tendon, which ended his season, which requires a seven-to-10 month healing period.
He re-signed with the Pirates on a minor league contract and has spent the rest of the time at Indianapolis.
Stratton has made 21 relief appearances in Triple-A, with a 3.65 ERA over 24.2 innings pitched, 24 strikeouts to eight walks and an opposing batting average of .250.
The Pirates took Stratton in the 16th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft, after he spent two seasons pitching for Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tenn. He spent 2017-23 in the minor leagues before the Pirates called him up on Sept. 4, 2023.
He pitched in eight games in the 2023 season for the Pirates, with a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings and 10 strikeouts to three walks.
Stratton came in relief in 36 games for the Pirates last season before his injury. He had a 2-1 record, a 3.58 ERA in 37 2/3 innings, 33 strikeouts to seven walks and a. 258 opposing batting average.
The Pirates have seven right-handed pitchers in their bullpen, including Braxton Ashcraft, David Bednar, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Dennis Santana, Chase Shugart and Stratton. Caleb Ferguson is the only left-handed relief pitcher for the Pirates.
