Pirates Select WPIAL Alum in 2025 MLB Draft
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made 21 selections during the 2025 MLB Draft, one of which was a player who grew up not too far from PNC Park.
The Pirates took right-handed pitcher Dylan Mathiesen out of Liberty in the 13th round at the 383rd pick. He was one of nine pitchers the Pirates drafted, eight of which were right-handed.
Mathiesen hails from Coraopolis, PA and played for Montour High School, about 8-10 miles northwest from PNC Park.
He dominated for the Spartans, with a 7-1 record and 100 strikeouts over 70 innings, leading them to a PIAA Class 4A State Title. This also included a complete game, 2-1 victory over WPIAL foe West Mifflin in the PIAA semifinals.
He earned 2022 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 4A Player of the Year honors for his performances.
Mathiesen played his freshman season with California (PA), now known as PennWest California, about 35-40 miles south of PNC Park.
He had a strong campaign in 2023 with the PSAC school, with a 5-2 record in 12 outings and nine starts, a 3.48 ERA over 54.1 innings pitched, 56 strikeouts to 23 walks and a 1.14 WHIP.
Mathiesen transferred to Division I program Liberty for his sophomore season in 2024. He worked out of the bullpen mostly, with a 2-3 record in 14 outings and two starts, a 6.75 ERA over 24.0 innings pitched, 29 strikeouts to 18 walks and a 1.67 WHIP.
He was a part of the starting rotation for the flames as a junior in 2025, with 17 starts on the season. He had a 2-4 record, a 5.07 ERA over 65.2 innings pitched, 84 strikeouts to 31 walks and a 1.42 WHIP.
Mathiesen also ranked tied for 15th in Division I with 76 strikeouts through his first 14 starts in 2025.
He had his season end after his last start on May 10, after he had pain in his right elbow, which actually was a clear tear of the ulnar collateral ligament.
Mathiesen underwent reconstructive elbow surgery on July 1, which will keep him from pitching for the next 12 to 14 months, July-September 2026, according to an interview he gave with Frank Garland of the West Hills Gazette.
He told Garland that he when he's healthy and pitching at full strength, he'll play for the Florida Complex League Pirates at the rookie-complex level.
The Pirates currently have on WPIAL alum on their MLB roster in right-handed pitcher David Bednar, who pitched for Mars High School.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates