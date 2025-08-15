Pirates Send Bullpen Arm Down to Minors

The Pittsburgh Pirates sent a rookie relief pitcher back to Triple-A.

Dominic Campbell

Aug 5, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Cam Sanders (64) delivers a pitch in his major league debut against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a change to their bullpen, as they sent down a relief pitcher they recently called up.

The Pirates optioned right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 14, according to his transactions log. José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported that the Pirates are calling up left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk in place of Sanders.

Sanders joined the Pirates on Aug. 5, as they selected his contract, optioning right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo to Indianapolis, making room on the 26-man MLB roster. They also designated left-handed relief pitcher Génesis Cabrera for assignment, the day prior, which gave Sanders a spot on the 40-man roster.

He made his MLB debut that same day, throwing two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and posting two strikeouts against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park in the 8-1 defeat.

Sanders then threw a scoreless inning in back-to-back appearances vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 7 and Aug. 9, giving up one hit and striking out a batter.

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Cam Sander
He struggled massively in his third outing vs. the Reds in the series finale on Aug. 10. He gave up a three-run home run and then loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning. Two more runs came across when fellow right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson came in for him, as he allowed five earned runs in the 14-8 defeat.

Sanders made his last appearance with the Pirates in the series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Filed on Aug. 13.

He faced a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh inning and forced left fielder Isaac Collins to fly out, but walked catcher Wilson Contreras and then gave up a single to designated hitter Christian Yelich, which brought home three runs for the Brewers in the 12-5 defeat, securing a series sweep defeat for the Pirates.

Sanders finished his first stint with the Pirates with five earned runs allowed over five innings pitched and five appearances for a 9.00 ERA, with four strikeouts to four walks.

He signed with the Pirates in the offseason and started out with Double-A Altoona, where he had a 2-0 record in 18 appearances, a 1.90 ERA over 23.2 innings pitched, nine saves in 10 opportunities, 26 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .154 opposing batting average and a 1.06 WHIP.

The Pirates then assigned Sanders to Indianapolis on June 10, where he had a 2-1 record over 15 outings, six holds, two saves in two opportunities, a 1.93 ERA over 18.2 innings pitched, 25 strikeouts to seven walks, a .145 opposing batting average and a 0.86 WHIP.

Pittsburgh now has a bullpen consisting of six right-handed pitchers, featuring Braxton Ashcraft, Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Dennis Santana and Chase Shugart, plus two left-handed pitchers in Ryan Borucki and Sisk.

