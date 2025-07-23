Pirates Go For Sweep of Tigers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Detroit Tigers one more time this series, as they go for the sweep at PNC Park.
The Pirates got a great outing from All-Star Paul Skenes, who threw six scoreless innings, then a solid bullpen performance, in the 3-0 shutout win in the series opener on July 21. The Pirates then had a great offensive showing in the second game, with an 8-5 victory.
Pittsburgh will keep the same infield, with Spencer Horwitz at first base and leading off, Nick Gonzales at second base, but dropping down two spots to fourth in the lineup, Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base and batting seventh and Isiah Kiner-Falefa playing shortstop and batting ninth.
Horwitz has had back-to-back three-hit games this series, with three RBIs and two doubles. He only had one three-hit game this season prior to this series, which came in the 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 22.
Bryan Reynolds returns to right field after serving as designated hitter the game before and will stay at third in the batting order. Andrew McCutchen returns to designated hitter after a day off and hits second in the lineup for the Pirates.
Tommy Pham and Oneil Cruz stay in left field and center field, respectively, but Pham drops two spots from fourth to sixth in the lineup, while Cruz continues on in the No. 5 spot.
Joey Bart makes his first start at catcher in the series, taking over from Henry Davis, and making his first start since the series finale vs. the Chicago White at PNC Park on July 20.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter will close out the series for the Pirates against the Tigers, who will have right-handed pitcher Troy Melton make his MLB debut.
The Tigers took Melton in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft and MLB Pipeline ranks the 24-year old as the 10th best prospect in the Tigers' farm system.
Falter struggled in his most recent start in the series opener vs. the Chicago White Sox on July 18 at PNC Park, where he gave up four earned runs over four innings in the 10-1 defeat.
He has a 6-5 record over 20 starts for the Pirates in 2025, with a 4.00 ERA over 101.1 innings pitched, 61 strikeouts to 35 walks, a .241 opposing batting average and a 1.22 WHIP.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Detroit Tigers
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
LF Tommy Pham
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
C Joey Bart
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
