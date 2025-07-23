Pirates Infielder Crushes Grand Slam vs. Tigers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have lacked power all season, but one player came through with one of the best home runs of the season.
Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz came up with the loaded the bases in the bottom of the second inning against the Detroit Tigers, as center fielder Oneil Cruz ledoff with a single, left fielder Tommy Pham walked, Ke'Bryan Hayes hit into a fielder's choice, then catcher Joey Bart walked.
Horwitz took on Tigers right-handed starting pitcher Troy Melton, who was making his MLB debut, and hit a 91.6 mph cutter down in the middle of the plate 416 feet into the center field seats for a grand slam, extending the Pirates' lead to 5-0.
That marked the first career grand slam for Horwitz in his 164th MLB game and third season overall. It was also his third home run this season, with his first coming against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 22 and then his second came against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 30, both at PNC Park.
Horwitz came into this game with two of his better performances of the season in the series against the Tigers, with two three-hit games, matching his season-high. He only had one three-hit game prior in 2025, coming vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 22.
He has slashed .251/.320/.366 for an OPS of .686 over 52 games in his first season with the Pirates, with 46 hits in 183 at-bats, 12 doubles, the three home runs, 23 RBIs and 18 walks to 44 strikeouts, with 51 games and 49 starts at first base.
Pittsburgh added Horwitz in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians this offseason, sending right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and left-handed pitchers in Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy in return.
Horwitz didn't make his debut with the Pirates until May 17, as he dealt with a right wrist injury, that kept him out of Spring Training and playing with the team up to that point.
He played in 97 games, slashed .265/.357/.433, had an OPS of .790, hit 12 home runs and 40 RBIs and had 42 walks to 70 strikeouts with the Blue Jays in 2024.
