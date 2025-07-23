Bailey Falter Dominates as Pirates Sweep Tigers
PITTSBURGH — Left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter had one of his best outings of the season, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park.
The Pirates swept the Tigers with this victory, as they won 3-0 on July 21 and 8-5 on July 22. This is their fourth sweep of the season, as they did so vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, June 6-8, the New York Mets, June 27-29, and the St. Louis Cardinals, June 30-July 2, all at home.
Pittsburgh improves to 42-61 overall and 29-24 at home, while Detroit falls to 60-43 overall and 28-25 on the road.
Tigers right-handed starting pitcher Jack Melton made his MLB debut against the Pirates and immediately discovered the difference between the minor leagues and the big leagues.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen took a 97.2 mph fastball from Melton and hit it 411 feet into the center field seats, putting the Pirates up 1-0 with his ninth home run of the season.
The Pirates loaded the bases in the bottom of the second inning, as center fielder Oneil Cruz singled, left fielder Tommy Pham walked, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes grounded into a fielder's choice, putting runners on the corner with one out, then catcher Joey Bart walked.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz found a 91.6 mph cutter in the middle-lower part of the strike zone and crushed it, sending it 416 feet into the center field seats for a grand slam, as the Pirates extended their lead to 5-0.
That served as the first career grand slam for Horwitz and his third home run of the season. It was also the second grand slam in 2025 for the Pirates, with Cruz hitting one in the 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on April 16.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the third inning. Second baseman Nick Gonzales hit a flyball for an out, moving Reynolds to third base, then Cruz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Reynolds and making it a 6-0 lead for Pittsburgh.
Falter didn't allow any baserunners through the first three innings, before giving up a single to Tigers right fielder Wenceel Peréz with two outs in the top of the fourth inning.
He only had issues in the top of the seventh inning, allowing a one out double to Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson and then a single to left fielder Matt Vierling, scoring Torkelson and giving the road team their first run of the game, 6-1.
Falter got a ground out and then finished his outing with a stirkeout of catcher Dillon Dingler. He tied his season-high of seven innings pitched, allowing four hits, no walks and one run, while tying his career-high with eight strikeouts against the Tigers.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski would throw two scoreless innings, closing out the game, and securing both the victory and the sweep for the Pirates.
The Pirates have the next day off before hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks for a weekend series, July 25-27, completing their nine-game homestand following the All-Star break.
