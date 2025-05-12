Pirates' Tommy Pham Suspended vs. Mets
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates won't have one of their main outfielders for their next game.
MLB transactions log has Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham suspended for one game, dating back to a previous incident with a Los Angeles Angels Fan at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
Angels catcher Travis d'Arnaud hit a double off of Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney in the fifth inning, which went all the way back to the left field wall on April 23.
Pham ran over, grabbed the ball and threw to the cut-off man, but an Angels fan touched Pham with their glove in the process.
He didn't care for the fan doing that and asked security to remove the fan from that part of the park, making a crude hand-jerking gesture in the process.
The Angels fans booed Pham the rest of the game when he went up to bat. He would cap-off the Pirates 3-0 win, with an RBI single off a broken bat in the top of the ninth inning.
Michael Hill, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, announced that they were suspending Pham for one game and fining him for an undisclosed amount.
Pham would appeal that suspension, allowing him to play up to this point, but apparently lost his appeal and will serve the one-game suspension for this upcoming game.
He also had a incident with a fan during Spring Training against the New York Yankees on March 5, where he shouted out to them, "I bet you got a little [expletive] too."
Pham has struggled from the plate this season, slashing .176/.262/.213 for an OPS Of .475 in 34 games, with 19 hits in 208 at-bats, four doubles, six RBIs and 12 walks to 34 strikeouts.
He has done well defensively, with 26 starts in left field for the Pirates, with 44 putouts in 46 chances in that spot and made numerous top catches along the way.
The Pirates signed Pham on a one-year, $4 million deal, with $250,000 in incentives on Feb. 6.
With Pham out for this game, the Pirates will have outfielders in Matt Gorski, Ji Hwan Bae, Alexander Canario and Andrew McCutchen who all can play in that left field position.
