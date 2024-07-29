Pirates Trade Quinn Priester to Red Sox
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates made an unexpected trade on Monday, when they sent right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester to the Boston Red Sox for infield prospect Nick Yorke, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
The Pirates drafted Priester with the No. 18 overall pick in 2019 out of Cary-Grove High School in Cary, Ill., about 50 miles north west of Chicago.
Priester chose to play for the Pirates instead of TCU, who he committed to, and signed for $3.4 million.
He spent 2021-22 in the minors, with the 2020 minor league season cancelled due to COVID-19.
Priester started the 2023 season with the Indianapolis Indians in Triple-A, where he had a 7-3 record, 4.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 87.2 innings pitched, before the Pirates called him up on July 17.
His first game was a start against the Cleveland Guardians that same day, where he struggled, allowing seven hits and seven runs in 5.2 innings of work.
Priester would have his difficulties in his rookie season with the Pirates, finishing with a 7.74 ERA in 50.0 innings of work. He started eight of 10 games, allowing 43 earned runs, 58 hits, 12 home runs, 27 walks and making 36 strikeouts.
The Pirates chose to go with Jared Jones over Priester for the start of the 2024 season, optioning him to Indianapolis.
Priester earned his call-up in April this season and would make six starts in 10 appearances. He had a 2-6 record, 5.04 ERA, 44.2 innings pitched, allowing 52 hits, 25 earned runs, seven home runs, 13 walks, while making 31 strikeouts.
His last appearance for the Pirates came on Saturday, where he had a tough outing, allowing five earned runs in 4.0 innings of work, taking the loss in the 9-5 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Red Sox drafted Nick Yorke with the No. 17 overall pick in 2020 out of Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, Calif.
MLB Pipeline rated him the No. 6 prospect in the Red Sox system. They rated him Hit: 50 | Power: 50 | Run: 45 | Arm: 45 | Field: 45 | Overall: 50 out of high school.
Yorke played well for the Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A, hitting .310 with 45 hits in 145 at-bats, eight doubles, six home runs and 19 RBI and 24 walks to 36 strikeouts in 38 games.
