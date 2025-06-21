Bryan Reynolds Returns to Pirates
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of their best players back on the team after short stint apart.
Bryan Reynolds is back in the Pirates clubhouse, after spending the last few days on the paternity list. This kept him out for three games, the allotted time the MLB allows players for the birth of a child
He started the series opener vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 17 in right field. He left prior to the bottom of the second inning, with Alexander Canario coming in and replacing him.
The Pirates announced that Reynolds departed, as his wife Blair went into labor with their third child.
Top Pirates prospect Billy Cook came up from Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pirates also brought up outfielder Jack Suwinski from Indianapolis as the 27th man for the doubleheader vs. the Tigers on June 19.
They optioned Suwinski back to Triple-A after the doubleheader and Cook no longer has a locker in the Pirates clubhouse.
Reynolds has played in 71 games of the 74 games the Pirates have played in this season. The only games he didn't play in were against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 7, vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 18 and vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on May 25 at home.
He has started 53 games in right field and 18 games at designated hitter 14 straight games at the position from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates.
Reynolds has struggled from the plate this season, slashing .222/.295/.360 for an OPS of .655, with 61 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 39 RBIs and 28 walks to 81 strikeouts.
He had a successful season with the Pirates in 2024, as he slashed .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791, with 171 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 57 walks in 156 games, earning his second All-Star nod.
His first All-Star season came in 2021, when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS.
The Pirates outfielders include Alexander Canario, Oneil Cruz, Adam Frazier, Andrew McCutchen, Tommy Pham and Reynolds.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates