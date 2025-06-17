Series Preview: Pirates' Matchup with MLB-Best Tigers
Baseball fans across the country were almost treated to the premier pitching duel of the season. But with the Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal lined up to start on Wednesday, and the Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes scheduled to take the mound on Thursday, we will just miss a matchup of perhaps the two best starting pitchers in the world.
Instead, there will be appointment television on two weeknights in Detroit. The three-game series between the Pirates (29-44) and the team with the best record in baseball, the Tigers (46-27), begins at Comerica Park on Tuesday night.
In an increasingly pitcher-dominant game of baseball, no two hurlers have embodied that dominance more recently Skenes and Skubal. While both have been nearly untouchable this season, their paths to success have been different, painting a fascinating contrast between the young phenom, Skenes, and the established veteran, Skubal.
Skenes, in just his second full MLB season, has solidified himself as one of the game’s most overpowering arms. His 1.78 ERA (2nd in MLB) and 0.85 WHIP (2nd) speak to his ability to completely stifle opposing lineups and strand the few runners he allows, while his 97 strikeouts (9th) highlight his elite swing-and-miss arsenal of seven different pitches.
Despite his brilliance, Skenes has been plagued by poor run support, leading to a 4-6 record that hardly reflects his dominance. His command has been sharp, though not quite at the level of Skubal, as he has issued 22 walks on the year.
Even in a season where the Pirates have been entrenched at the bottom of the NL Central standings, Skenes’ outings have been must-watch events. His triple-digit fastball, wipeout sweeper and various off-speed pitches consistently spread across social media during his starts.
Yet, the Pirates’ bottom-tier offense has left him with little margin for error, turning several of his gems into hard-luck losses. Skenes is still at the forefront of any discussion regarding the National League Cy Young Award, in this current "post-wins" era of wiser fans and awards voters.
Skubal, now in his sixth season, has taken his game to another level in 2025 after winning his first Cy Young in 2024. His 1.99 ERA (6th) and MLB-best 0.81 WHIP underscore his ability to control the strike zone, and his 111 strikeouts (3rd) prove he can still overpower hitters when needed. What sets Skubal apart, however, is his surgical precision—he has walked just nine batters all season, an almost unheard-of level of control.
Backed by a much stronger Tigers lineup, Skubal has accumulated a 7-2 record (T-6th in wins), making him a frontrunner in the early AL Cy Young conversation. His ability to work deep into games while maintaining efficiency has been a key factor in Detroit pacing the MLB in wins.
While both pitchers have been nearly unhittable, their seasons tell different stories. Skenes, the rising star, has been a victim of circumstance, his brilliance overshadowed by his team’s struggles. Skubal, meanwhile, has combined his elite stuff with veteran poise, benefiting from better support to lead his team to the top of the standings as we approach the halfway point of the season.
Even though they won't face each other this week, baseball fans are still lucky to witness two aces at the peak of their powers on consecutive nights at the same ballpark, each carving up lineups with power and precision.
Oh, and the Tigers do come to visit the Pirates at PNC Park from July 21st to the 23rd, so keep those fingers crossed.
Key Stats
- Pirates starting pitchers: 2.97 ERA, 230.2 IP since May 1 leads MLB
- Totality of Tigers: 6th in runs scored, 4th in team ERA
- The Pirates and Tigers have met a total of 93 times. The Pirates lead the series 49-44, including a seven game series win in the 1909 World Series.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Tuesday, 6:40 PM EDT at Comerica Park
- PIT: LHP Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.36 ERA, 46 K)
- DET: RHP Casey Mize (6-2, 2.95 ERA, 55 K)
- Key Battle: Falter vs Tigers OF Javy Baez (1 HR, 2 RBI in only career AB against Falter)
Game 2: Wednesday, 6:40 PM EDT at Comerica Park
- PIT: LHP Andrew Heaney (3-5, 3.33 ERA, 59 K)
- DET: LHP Tarik Skubal (7-2, 1.99 ERA, 111 K)
- Key Battle: Skubal vs Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (.111 AVG, .311 OPS in nine career AB against Skubal)
Game 3: Thursday, 1:10 PM EDT at Comerica Park
- PIT: RHP Paul Skenes (4-6, 1.78 ERA, 97 K)
- DET: TBD
- Key Battle: Skenes vs Tigers OF Kerry Carpenter (First career matchup; Carpenter has a .286 AVG, .874 OPS against RHP in his career)
Players to Watch
- SP Paul Skenes: Currently has a a 13.2 IP streak without allowing an earned run; has allowed one earned run or fewer in seven consecutive starts
- OF Andrew McCutchen (PIT): Has two home runs in last five games
- SP Tarik Skubal (DET): 49.2 IP, 63 K, 4 BB, 1.81 ERA in last seven starts
- 2B Gleyber Torres (DET): .333 AVG, .367 OBP, .593 SLG, 2 HR, 4 RBI in last seven games
