Series Preview: Pirates and Mets Contrast on Spending
As the New York Mets (47-34) arrive in Pittsburgh for a three-game weekend series at PNC Park, the matchup showcases one of baseball’s most glaring payroll disparities. The Mets enter with MLB’s second-highest total payroll at $325,310,788, while the Pittsburgh Pirates (32-50) rank among the lowest at $89,942,617 — less than what New York is paying just two of its superstars.
The financial divide is perhaps best exemplified by Juan Soto’s $61,875,000 salary, which alone accounts for nearly 69% of Pittsburgh’s entire payroll. When combined with Francisco Lindor’s $32,477,821 earnings, the Mets’ duo will make more this season than all 40 players on the Pirates’ roster combined.
New York’s spending has translated to on-field success, as they sit atop the NL East with a 47-34 record. Soto, after a relatively slow start, has re-established himself as one of the game’s most feared hitters. The 26-year-old outfielder carries a .257/.394/.503 slash line with 19 home runs, 14 doubles, and 45 RBIs. His league-leading 66 walks demonstrate his elite plate discipline, and he’s been particularly dominant lately — hitting .364 with a .500 on-base percentage and five homers in his last seven games.
Meanwhile, the Pirates’ highest-paid player, Mitch Keller ($15,411,500), will take the mound this weekend amid growing trade speculation. The 29-year-old right-hander has been one of Pittsburgh’s most consistent starters (11 quality starts), making him a logical trade candidate for teams in need of a veteran starting pitcher with an affordable contract. If dealt, the Pirates would drop from 26th to 29th in payroll, further widening the financial gap between them and big-market clubs like the Mets.
While Pittsburgh has shown flashes of competitiveness this season, this series serves as a reminder of the vast economic differences in MLB. The Mets, with their record payroll and star-studded roster, represent the league’s financial elite, while the Pirates continue to operate with one of its smallest budgets — a reality underscored by the fact that two Mets players out-earn their entire team.
The Mets’ 47-34 record and first-place standing in the NL East have been fueled by elite pitching and a timely, powerful offense.
The Mets rank middle-of-the-pack in most hitting categories (13th in runs, 15th in hits, 18th in batting average), but they hit for power (6th in HR), excel in plate discipline (4th in BB) and don't strike out a lot (10th fewest in MLB). Their .247 team average is offset by a strong .325 OBP (7th), showing a patient, opportunistic approach. Soto and Lindor have been key table-setters, with Pete Alonso providing power and an uncharacteristically high batting average (.292 AVG, 22 HRs).
New York’s real strength has been its rotation and bullpen, ranking 1st in ERA (3.21) and 5th in opponent batting average (.231). They've allowed the fewest runs (299) in the NL, backed by the 6th-most strikeouts (715) and 8th-fewest hits allowed (628). The rotation, led by David Peterson (2.98 ERA) and former Pirate Clay Holmes (2.97 ERA), has been stellar, while Edwin Díaz (1.99 ERA, 16 saves) anchors a deep bullpen. The only weakness? Issuing walks — they rank 28th in walks (302), suggesting an opportunity for Pittsburgh to get some baserunners.
The Mets are winning with a combination of reliable pitching and one of the stronger lineups in baseball. If Soto, Lindor and Alonso heat up at the right time, this balanced approach makes them a serious World Series threat.
Key Stats
- Pirates Offense Picking Up?: 22 runs scored over the last seven days is tied for 7th in MLB.
- Mashing Mets: 14 HR over the last seven days is second in MLB.
- The Pirates and Mets have met a total of 782 times. The Pirates lead the series 401-379-2.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Friday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (1-10, 4.02 ERA, 73 K)
- NYM: LHP David Peterson (5-3, 2.98 ERA, 78 K)
- Key Battle: Keller vs Mets SS Francisco Lindor (.154 AVG, .575 OPS in 13 career AB against Keller)
Game 2: Saturday, 4:05 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: LHP Bailey Falter (6-3, 3.53 ERA, 51 K)
- NYM: RHP Paul Blackburn (0-2, 6.62 ERA, 13 K)
- Key Battle: Falter vs Mets OF Brandon Nimmo (.429 AVG, 1.143 OPS, 1 HR, 1 RBI in 14 career AB against Falter)
Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mike Burrows (1-3, 4.45 ERA, 30 K)
- NYM: RHP Frankie Montas (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 5 K)
- Key Battle: Montas vs Pirates SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.308 AVG in 13 career AB against Montas)
Players to Watch
- SP Mitch Keller (PIT): 11 quality starts is tied for second in MLB. One of only eight pitchers with more than ten quality starts.
- INF Nick Gonzales (PIT): .433 AVG, 2 HR, 7 RBI in last seven games
- OF Juan Soto (NYM): .364 AVG, .500 OBP, 5 HR, 8 RBI in last seven games
- SP Frankie Montas (NYM): Made first start of season on Tuesday (5 IP, 0 R, 5 K)
