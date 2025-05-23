Spencer Horwitz Hits First Home Run with Pirates
PITTSBURGH — Spencer Horwitz had to wait much longer than originally anticipated, but he is finally back to form with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Horwitz faced off against Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Civale in the bottom of the fourth inning, down 4-2 at PNC Park.
On a full count and on the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Horwitz got a cutter over the middle and hit it 409 feet over the center field wall into the Miller Lite Landing for a solo shot. Horwitz hit the ball 104.8 mph and it would serve as a home run in every ballpark except Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.
Horwitz has played in six games this season, making five starts at first base for the Priates. He has five hits in 16 at-bats, with two walks and three strikeouts.
The Pirates landed Horwitz in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians this offseason, sending right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and left-handed pitchers in Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy in return.
The Guardians got Horwitz in their trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, where they sent second baseman Andrés Gimenéz plus reliever Nick Sandlin and received Horwitz and outfield prospect Nick Mitchell.
He missed all of Spring Training and almost all of this season up to this point dealing with a right wrist injury.
Horwitz worked in Florida in April, facing live pitching sessions as he made his way back from that injury.
He also started his first rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on April 27 and struggled, with only two hits in 16 at-bats, two walks to two strikeouts, slashing .125/.222/.188 in five games.
Horwitz began his second rehab assignment on May 6 with Triple-A Indianapolis and slashed .323/.333/.484 for an OPS of .817 in eight games, with 10 hits in 31 at-bats, two doubles, a home run, two RBIs and one walk to seven strikeouts.
He played his best towards the end of his rehab assignment against the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, with five hits in 10 at-bats, a double and also a home run in his most recent outing on May 15.
The Pirates brought him up for their series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park last weekend and activated him on May 17.
Horwitz also has experience with Pirates hitting coach Matt Hague, who coached him at various levels with the Blue Jays.
