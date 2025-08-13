Pirates Infielder Pitches in Blowout Loss to Brewers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen has had large workloads over the past few games, needing anyone that could give them a break, even a position player.
The Pirates used three relievers heading into the eighth inning down 12-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 12 and all eight of their bullpen arms pitched over the past three games, which gave them the chance to bring on someone new.
Jared Triolo, who started shortstop for the Pirates, came on and pitched in the top of the eighth inning.
He threw a 44.9 mph eephus for his first pitch and then a 40.1 mph curveball, that Brewers catcher William Contreras hit right at Pirates third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who got the first out of the inning by throwing it to first baseman Spencer Horwitz.
Triolo then threw a 39.1 mph curveball on the first pitch of the at-bat to pinch-hitter Danny Jansen, who hit it out to Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham for an easy catch, but Pham dropped it, allowing Jansen to reach for a double.
He would get the second out of the inning, throwing two 42 mph curveballs and Brewers first baseman Anthony Seigler hit the second one out to Pham, who made the catch this time.
Triolo then gave up a two-run home run to Brewers second baseman Caleb Durbin, who took a 42.9 mph curveball and sent it 389 feet to center field, extending the home team's advantage to 14-0.
Triolo loaded the bases, giving up a double to third baseman Andruw Monasterio, walking center fielder Blake Perkins on four straight curveballs and then allowing a single to shortstop Joey Ortiz.
He completed his inning with Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick popping up to him for an easy third and final out.
Triolo finished his first ever outing as a pitcher at the MLB level with 23 pitches, 12 for strikes. He also threw 16 curveballs, six fast balls and one eephus. His fastball reached 81.6 mph and didn't go lower than 75 mph.
MLB teams can bring on a position player to pitch when they down eight runs or more at any point in a game, they're leading by 10 runs in the ninth inning or if the game is in extra innings.
The Brewers, themselves, brought on a position player as the pitcher in the ninth inning, in Seigler, who closed out the 14-0 victory.
The 14-run differential was the greatest margin of defeat for the Pirates this season and their largest margin of defeat since they lost by 16 runs to the New York Yankees at PNC Park on July 6, 2022, 16-0.
Triolo has struggled massively from the plate this season, slashing .177/.271/.274 for an OPS of .545 in 66 games, 31 hits in 175 at-bats, eight doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs and 22 walks to 35 strikeouts.
He has moved around the infield, playing 24 games at first base and starting 12, starting 14 games at third base, starting 20 of 21 contests at shortstop and starting 11 of 10 games at second base.
Triolo also spent three weeks at Triple-A Indianapolis, starting on July 11, but rejoined the team on Aug. 1, where he has hit better, .250/.341/.306 for an OPS of .647, with nine hits in 36 at-bats, two doubles, three RBIs and five walks to six strikeouts.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates