Ben Cherington Curves Pirates Trade Restrictions Rumor

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into one of the most crucial trade deadlines in their recent history and general manager Ben Cherington has an important job to do.

The Pirates are 53-52 and just two games back in the National League Wild Card Race and will most certainly add at the trade deadline, as they bolster their chances to make the postseason for the first time since 2015.

One report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports said that the Pirates will be aggressive at the trade deadline, but that they will try and do so without adding to payroll .

It wasn't a great report for Pirates fans to hear, especially in a season they're trying to make the playoffs, but Cherington shut down those qualms.

Ben Cherinton Affirms Pirates Commitment at Trade Deadline

Cherington spoke with the local media following the Pirates signing their 2026 MLB Draft first round selection in outfielder Derek Curiel , who they took out of LSU with the fifth overall pick.

He took responsibility for how the team will operate at the trade deadline and noted some of the trades they've made to make the roster better, like adding right-handed pitcher Ron Marinaccio from the San Diego Padres, plus left-handed relief pitcher Brandon Eisert and shortstop Jacob Gonzalez from the Chicago White Sox.

Jul 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jacob Gonzalez (26) hits an RBI double during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cherington also said he isn't worried about needing "flexibility" and that if they need to make a trade, they can go out and do it and improve the Pirates the best way they see fit.

"We feel urgency every day," Cherington said. "Everybody has a job to do to get better. That starts with me. That urgency is felt. I think we just have to stay at it. We’ve already done some things that we felt made sense at the time and felt were improvements to the roster.

"We should be using every minute we have to our disposal. We still have a lot of minutes left in the next few days to use. Keep working it. Believe there are parts of the team that are working well and we believe are gonna be strengths as we get deeper into the season. There are things we want to improve still also.

"And in terms of flexibility, not worried about that. There’s a lot of talent in the organization. If we have to make trades, I’m confident we can make them. We can manage the other piece of it. There will be flexibility to do what we believe makes sense for the Pirates to improve the team."

Pirates Payroll in 2026

The Pirates made moves this offseason that have given them one of their biggest payrolls in recent history.

This includes signing free agents in designated hitter Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $12 million deal, left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto to a one-year, $7.75 million contract, Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal, plus trading for second baseman Brandon Lowe, who they are paying $11.5 million this season.

Jul 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of these additions have given the Pirates a payroll of around $102 million, 23rd in baseball per Spotrac and their highest payroll since 2015-16, the last time they were in the postseason.

The Pirates will go after more bullpen additions, which could come as rentals or player with a few years of control.

Some arms include New York Mets right-handed relief pitcher Luke Weaver , who makes $9.5 million this season and $12.5 million in 2027, plus San Diego Padres right-handed closer Mason Miller , who has three more years of control through to the end of the decade.

From what Cherington said, it looks like the Pirates won't worry about those kinds of figures and will go after the players they think they need to get them back to meaningful baseball.

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