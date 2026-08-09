Brandon Lowe Makes Pirates History Against Mets

PITTSBURGH — Brandon Lowe has made his mark for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2026 and did so once again in his most recent outing.

Lowe hit a solo home run off of catcher/right-handed pitcher Luis Torrens in the seventh inning, capping off a 9-0 win over the New York Mets at PNC Park on Aug. 8, ending a four-game losing streak and evening up the series.

A home run off a position player is always special, but for Lowe, that represented his 25th of the season, reaching the quarter-century mark.

it also set the record for most home runs by a Pirates second baseman in a season, as Lowe made that his 24th home run hit at the position, with another home run at designated hitter, surpassing former second baseman Neil Walker (2009-15) and his prior franchise record of 24 home runs in 2014.

Brandon Lowe Excelling for Pirates in 2026

Lowe has been great for the Pirates this season, joining the team in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays , that also brought along outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery.

He is slashing .254/.320/.487 for an OPS of .807 through 110 games, with 111 hits, 72 runs, 25 doubles, 25 home runs and 74 RBIs.

Jul 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) watches the ball go over the outfield wall for a home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe leads the Pirates in home runs, RBI and slugging percentage, second in doubles and OPS and third in hits.

He also ranks tied-10th for RBI, tied-13th for home runs and tied-21st for slugging percentage in all of baseball, making him one of the better power hitters this season.

Lowe began his Pirates tenure with two home runs on Opening Day and three home runs in the series against the Mets at Citi Field, March 26-29, making Pirates history during that as well.

He has had two other games with two home runs, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 12 and vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on May 15, all games the Pirates lost, with the latter two coming off of bad bullpen showings.

Some other Pirates history Lowe made was when he had at least five RBI in back-to-back games vs. the Cubs and against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 13.

It's been a consistent show of power for Lowe as well, although better earlier on in the season with eight home runs in March/April, six home runs in both May and June, but just five home runs since the start of July.

Lowe had his best month at the plate, overall, in July, as he batted .313/.356/.469 for an OPS of .825, with 30 hits in 96 at-bats.

It's his second home run in August and the Pirates need more of that from Lowe, as they need to make a run to try and make the postseason, sitting 58-61 and 4.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race.

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