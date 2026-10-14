Five Best Pirates Wins of 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had one of their better seasons in 2026 and achieved some fantastic wins throughout.

The Pirates finished 82-80 in 2026, marking their first winning season since 2018, and just the fifth in the past 34 years.

Pittsburgh gave its fanbase something to believe in this season, despite falling short of its ultimate goal of postseason baseball .

Five wins for the Pirates stand out this season, which all made a big difference in showing the growth of the ballclub.

No. 5: 4-3 Over Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field (April 11)

The Pirates started the 2026 season well, 8-5, and earned a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in the series opener at Wrigley Field on April 10.

Both teams battled in the second game, with the Pirates jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning and the Cubs coming back late to make it a one-run game.

The Pirates looked like they'd win it, with right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson working out of a jam in the eighth inning and right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana getting the first two outs of the ninth inning.

Santana would allow an RBI single on the final strike, and the Cubs sent the game into extra innings at 3-3.

Right-handed reliever Yohan Ramírez was the hero for the Pirates in this game, but it was perhaps the game that defined him the most as a pitcher.

Apr 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Yohan Ramirez (49) celebrates after ending the eleventh inning for his team’s victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ramírez had to prevent the Cubs from scoring in the 10th inning, after the Pirates failed to, and struck out two batters, while loading the bases with a walk and an intentional walk, and then got the crucial ground out to send the game into the 11th inning.

The Pirates got the lead in the 11th inning, and Ramírez just needed a clean inning to give his team the win.

Ramírez made a poor error, grabbing a grounder and then throwing it away from Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, putting runners in scoring position with no outs.

He then proceeded to get a lineout from Matt Shaw to Pirates right fielder Billy Cook that held the runner at third base, forced third baseman Alex Bregman to pop up to O'Hearn in foul territory for the second out and after walking left fielder Ian Happ to load the bases, getting another pop-up from right fielder Seiya Suzuki to win the game.

Ramírez was a big part of the Pirates bullpen in 2026, and this was his best outing, despite the error, as he got out of two big situations and gave his team a huge series win at Wrigley Field.

It was also huge for the Pirates, who showed they could compete with great teams and take them deep in games.

No. 4: 6-5 Over Minnesota Twins at PNC Park (May 29)

This game was all over the place for the Pirates, with great moments from a few different players.

Starting pitcher Jared Jones made his 2026 season debut and his first appearance since the end of his rookie season for the Pirates, after undergoing internal brace surgery on his right elbow, knocking him out of the 2025 season.

He struggled in this outing, giving up five runs, but his return was a big moment for the Pirates, and Jones showed growth throughout 2026.

The Pirates battled back from a 1-0 deficit in the first inning to turn it into a 3-1 lead, before the Twins took a 5-3 lead in the third inning.

Center fielder Oneil Cruz had a strong game, scoring a run on a groundout in the first inning and then crushing a solo home run 450 feet over the right-field wall to cut the deficit to 5-4 in the third inning.

The Pirates then missed out on opportunities to tie the game or take the lead in both the seventh and eighth innings and needed anyone to step up.

Right fielder Bryan Reynolds did just that, smashing a two-run home run off of Twins left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, taking a sinker and sending it 110 mph and 422 feet to left field to give the Pirates a 6-5 walk-off win .

May 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) hits a game winning two run walk off home run to defeat the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates would go on and sweep the Twins, finishing 5-2 on the homestand, taking two out of four games against the Cubs, and were 32-28 at the end of May.

No. 3: 11-7 Over Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park (June 29)

The Pirates made their best comeback of the season in this win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park on June 29.

Pittsburgh trailed 5-0 through the first three innings, with Braxton Ashcraft giving up three home runs and having one of his worst starts of the season.

Rookie right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, making history with his fourth home run in four games, putting the Pirates on the board and trailing 5-2.

The Pirates then scored six runs in the fifth inning, taking an 8-5 lead thanks to almost everyone in the lineup contributing.

Shortstop Jared Triolo led off with his first home run of the season, second baseman Brandon Lowe hit a sacrifice fly and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn tied it with an RBI single.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) celebrates after hitting a 2-RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Catcher Endy Rodríguez gave the Pirates the lead with a bases-loaded walk, and then two runs scored off of Phillies shortstop Trea Turner throwing the ball away on a double play attempt, putting the road team up three runs.

The Phillies didn't go down quietly, as they cut the lead to 8-7 in the eighth inning and threatened to take advantage of a weak Pirates bullpen.

Rodríguez then came through in a massive way for the Pirates, hitting a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, making it a four-run game and putting it out of reach for their in-state rival.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez (13) watches his three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates took two out of four games in this series and finished a long road trip 4-3, keeping them in Wild Card contention after the July 4th weekend.

No. 2: 4-3 Over Detroit Tigers at PNC Park (Aug. 19)

Late-game heroics are always a blast for any home fan to see, and the Pirates got to see that three times in this victory at PNC Park against the Detroit Tigers.

The Pirates trailed the Tigers 3-1 in the seventh inning, until rookie catcher Rafael Flores Jr. came in as a pinch-hitter and hit a solo home run, crushing it 422 feet into the second row of left field bleachers to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Flores would do so again in the ninth inning, hitting a solo home run 431 feet to tie the game up at 3-3.

Lowe would then finish off the game with a solo home run off the right field foul pole, his 27th of the season, and gave the Pirates a 4-3 walk-off win to take the series.

Flores proved himself as a right-handed power bat this season and became the first Pirates player to come off the bench and hit two home runs in the same game.

Lowe was incredible all season long and finished with 35 home runs, the most for a Pirate since Josh Bell hit 37 in 2019.

Aug 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) and designated hitter Brandon Lowe (5) celebrate after both players hit ninth inning solo home runs to help defeat the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1: 9-8 Over Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park (June 10)

The best win for the Pirates this season had just about everything: a big comeback, a rookie leading the way, veterans making big plays and overcoming a late rally from a tough foe.

Pittsburgh fell behind 6-1 in the sixth inning, with Dodgers left fielder Ryan Ward hitting a grand slam to make it a five-run lead.

Rookie Tyler Callihan was the only offense the Pirates got, crushing his first MLB home run at 107.3 mph and 427 feet off of Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani in the fourth inning.

Jun 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Tyler Callihan (37) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates started their comeback in the seventh inning, with Lowe hitting a two-run double and Reynolds scoring Lowe from third base on an error from Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy, cutting the deficit to 6-4.

Callihan then became the hero for the Pirates, hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning to give them a 7-6 lead.

First baseman Spencer Horwitz followed Callihan with a two-run home run, flipping the bat almost immediately after hitting the ball and extending the Pirates' lead to 9-6.

Ohtani would hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning, but the Pirates held on for the big 9-8 victory.

This win was one of the most exciting for the Pirates in recent history and Callihan having the game he did made it one most fans will never forget.

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