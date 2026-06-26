MLB Midway Playoff Picture: Pirates Just Outside of Wild Card

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have finally reached the midway point of the 2026 season and they find themselves in a much better place than usual.

The Pirates sit 41-40 through 81 games , winning three of their past four games, including two out of three contests in their series vs. the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park, June 23-25.

It marks the first time since 2015 that the Pirates have finished above .500 at midseason, which was the last season they made the playoffs, with a 47-34 record at the halfway point and then ending up 98-64.

The Pirates may not have that strong of a record when they've played all 162 games, but they're still in a solid spot when it comes to their ultimate goal of making the playoffs.

Where Pirates Are in National League Wild Card Race

Team Record (%) Wild Card GA/GB Philadelphia Phillies 45-36 (.556) +1.5 Chicago Cubs 44-37 (.543) +0.5 St. Louis Cardinals 42-36 (.538) -- San Diego Padres 42-37 (.532) 0.5 Miami Marlins 42-39 (.519) 1.5 Arizona Diamondbacks 41-39 (.513) 2.0 Pittsburgh Pirates 41-40 (.506) 2.5 Washington Nationals 41-41 (.500) 3.0

The Pirates are 9.5 games back in the National League Central Division standings, with the Milwaukee Brewers at 49-29 so far, which at this point, keeps them out of discussion of winning the division.

Pittsburgh currently sits 2.5 games back of the third and final NL Wild Card spot, amongst eight teams realistically within a shot of making the postseason at this point.

There are three teams that are currently in the NL Wild Card spots now in the Philadelphia Phillies, 2.5 games ahead, the Chicago Cubs, 1.5 games ahead and then the St. Louis Cardinals , all three rivals of the Pirates and the latter two in the NL Central.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) slides home to score a run ahead of a tag by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh is behind three teams before the top trio, with the San Diego Padres, half a game back, the Miami Marlins , 1.5 games back, and the Arizona Diamondbacks , 2.0 games back. The Washington Nationals are also in there, but behind the Pirates at 3.0 games back.

The Pirates have gone 12-17 against these teams in 2026, including 6-10 against the top three teams. They suffered a series sweep at home to the Phillies and going 4-3 against the Cubs and 2-4 against the Cardinals in two four-game home series and a three-game road series.

Pittsburgh also went 6-7 against the teams behind in the standings, winning one of three games at home vs. the Padres and Marlins, taking two out of three games vs. the Diamondbacks at Chase Field and splitting a four-game home series with the Nationals.

How the Pirates Can Make Up Ground in the NL Wild Card Race

The Pirates will play many of these teams in the next month and can start moving up the standings and putting themselves in a much better position than they are in right now.

Pittsburgh embarks on a seven-game road trip after this homestand, which includes four games vs. the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, June 29-July 2, and then a weekend series vs. the Nationals at Nationals Park, July 3-5.

Apr 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Nasim Nuñez (26) slides into Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) at second base forcing an error and allowing two runs to score during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates have two more series each against the Cubs and Cardinals, as they'll host the Cubs, July 24-26, and face them at Wrigley Field, Sept. 11-13, while hosting the Cardinals, Sept. 22-24, and battling them at Busch Stadium, Aug. 28-30.

Pittsburgh travels to face the Marlins, Aug. 11-13, and the Padres, Aug. 24-26, while hosting the Diamondbacks, July 27-29.

The Pirates will also hope they can get shortstop Konnor Griffin back soon, as well as center fielder Oneil Cruz and just recently, first baseman Spencer Horwitz , who have all dealt with injuries.

Pittsburgh's offense has done well in their absence, but they also need the pitching to step up, especially the bullpen , so they can secure wins and not waste great opportunities like they have.

It's a long road to the postseason, but one that this Pirates team is in good position to take on and go after in 2026.

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