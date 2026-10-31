Lefty Starter Free Agent Could Bolster Pirates Rotation

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong rotation lined up for 2027, but there is one glaring issue that could hurt them if they keep it intact.

The Pirates have five right-handed starting pitchers: Paul Skenes, Braxton Ashcraft, Jared Jones , Mitch Keller and Bubba Chandler , but no left-handers.

Pittsburgh last had left-handed starting pitchers back in 2025 with Bailey Falter and Andrew Heaney, but has been almost all right-handed since then.

The Pirates have southpaw options they can explore this offseason, and free agent Foster Griffin could be the solution.

What the Pirates Would Get in Foster Griffin

Griffin was a big success story for MLB after he came back to the United States after three years pitching for the Yomiuri Giants in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), the Japanese professional league, from 2023 to 2025.

He had a strong season in 2026, pitching first for the Washington Nationals and then joining the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline.

Sep 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Foster Griffin (22) delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin finished with a 15-6 record in 31 starts, a 3.60 ERA over 172.2 innings pitched, 158 strikeouts to 45 walks, a .248 BAA and a 1.12 WHIP.

He was much better in his stretch with the Nationals, 12-3 record in 22 starts, a 3.06 ERA over 129.1 innings pitched, 116 strikeouts to 30 walks, a .226 BAA and a 1.07 WHIP, compared to his time with the Guardians, 5.19 ERA over 43.1 innings pitched, .306 BAA.

Griffin isn't an overpowering pitcher, 88.5 mph on the cutter, 91.4 mph on the sinker and 91.5 mph on the four-seam fastball, but he still finds ways to be successful.

He has a low walk rate (6.2%, 88th percentile), doesn't give up many hard-hit balls (37.0%, 60th percentile), and also induces ground-ball contact (45.5%, 68th percentile) and an average lower exit velocity (87.8 mph, 70th percentile).

Griffin's cutter had the fifth-highest run value, +8, per Statcast , and his sinker was also solid, +4 run value.

He has been a reliable and durable starting pitcher over the past few years, pitching over 200 innings in three years in Japan, and can withstand a major league season.

The Pirates need starting pitcher depth, as Ashcraft and Jones have had serious injuries , Keller missed the last two months of 2026 with an injury, and Skenes and Chandler aren't immune from a potential injury either.

Griffin provides the Pirates with some versatility in being a southpaw and having a veteran in the rotation helps out too.

He also performed well in the Guardians' run to the ALCS, with a 3.48 ERA over three games pitched and a start, 15 strikeouts to no walks and a 1.06 WHIP.

Will the Pirates Sign Griffin?

The Pirates won't be the only team in for Griffin, as others need left-handed starting pitching as well.

Griffin could command a solid contract, upwards of $20-$22 million per season, so that may put the Pirates off.

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin (22) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates do need some starting pitching depth, but how willing they are to spend that kind of money on it is another question.

Pittsburgh may try and give more opportunities to their 2026 rookies: left-hander Hunter Barco and right-handers Khristian Curtis, Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly, who would all relish a start in the major leagues.

The Pirates will surely explore all of their options, and if Griffin ends up costing less, then they may seriously consider bringing him on.