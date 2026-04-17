Winners and Losers From Pirates Series Tie With Nationals

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates battled the Washington Nationals in a four-game series, as the two squads tried to find some early season success. Both teams took their licks, with each side managing at least a victory in the series.

Ultimately, the Pirates should view the series as a success.

It wasn't perfect, but a few breakthroughs occurred. After the four-game set, the Pirates have a few clear winners and losers as they move forward and take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Winner - Marcell Ozuna, Pirates' DH

One home run, and suddenly the Pirates' veteran designated hitter is back. Marcell Ozuna struggled out of the gate, but this series has revived him from that sluggish start. He recorded at least a hit in all three of his appearances in the series, including launching his first home run of the season in the series finale.

Ozuna's first HR is a BIG ONE! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/7PdO96INMs — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 16, 2026

Loser - Mitch Keller's First Bad Outing

After three dynamite starts to begin the season, throwing 6.0 innings in each outing, Pirates veteran Mitch Keller faltered against the Nationals. He managed just 4.0 innings and allowed five earned runs before manager Don Kelly yanked him from the mound.

The veteran is allowed to have a not-so-great outing every now and then, and hopefully, he got this out of his system early. Keller has been excellent, and he remains essential to the Pirates' plans for 2026. Any stumble is reason to worry.

Apr 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Winner - Jake Mangum Continues to Prove His Value

Outfielder Jake Mangum was one of the team's best players during the entire series against Washington, once again proving his value to the club.

Offensively, Magum has been consistent, recording at least one hit in each game played during the series. Whether it's in the starting lineup or as a pinch-hitter, his disciplined approach at the plate is paying off.

Defensively, he's been magnificent. A recent outfield assist highlighted his incredible arm strength and throwing accuracy, helping to keep the Pirates close late in a game.

Loser - Nick Yorke Stumbles

Asked to play a new position in the field this season, Nick Yorke has shown some flaws while at third base. He sailed a few ground balls over the head of the first baseman, and he needs to keep working through those defensive lapses.

The other problematic bit is that his work at the plate in this series was also disappointing. He managed just one hit in the series, going 0-for-11 over the first three contests. The Pirates love the 24-year-old, but he's working through that first-year slump.

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