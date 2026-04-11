Former Rival Anthony Rizzo Hands Pirates Fans Huge Compliment

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates fanbase might have received one of the biggest compliments from a former rival.

The Pirates are off to a strong start, winning eight of their first 13 games. The hope is that the organization can snap their recent postseason streak and maximize their young core with a return to contention, something the fanbase is desperate to see once again.

And when that happens, the fanbase has already shown how much of an influence they can have. Pirates fans easily recall that 2013 Wild Card contest against the Cincinnati Reds, when the shouts of “Cueto,” shook downtown Pittsburgh. When the Pirates are clicking, they have an army of support behind them that has made an impression on players like former Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees first basemen Anthony Rizzo. Appearing on the Throwbacks podcast with Matt Leinart and Jerry Ferrara, Rizzo admitted that when the Pirates were contending, the Pittsburgh fans were far and away the worst to deal with.

”When the Pirates were good, those fans were ruthless,” he said. “I would have fun with them, but man they would get at you. I would probably say the Pirates fan were the worst, when they were at their peak.”

Anthony Rizzo says @Padres fans are lowkey brutal… but @Pirates fans were worse 😳 pic.twitter.com/dz20HhnEqM — Throwbacks (@ThrowbacksShow) April 2, 2026

Rizzo and Pirates Go Way Back

Rizzo would certainly know what that atmosphere in PNC Park was like while the Pirates were an exciting and winning ball club in the mid 2010s. While the Pirates were ascending, so too were the Cubs, led by Rizzo and company.

Rizzo played with the Cubs for nearly a decade, and he was a key piece in the franchise’s ending of their century-long World Series curse in 2016. Rizzo caught the final out in the ninth inning to seal the win for Chicago, memorializing himself with a photo of him celebrating with both hands raised and the final out secured snuggly in his glove.

Oct 7, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) reacts after he was hit by a pitch by the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning in the National League Wild Card playoff baseball game at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

During his tenure with the Cubs, he battled with the Pirates frequently. That was highlighted by a Wild Card showdown in 2015. The Cubs were victorious in that contest, shutting out the Pirates by a final score of 4-0 in front of a sold-out PNC Park crowd.

Because of their battles, Rizzo drew the ire of Pittsburgh fans every time he and the Cubs arrived. That hate extended for the rest of his career, even when he was traded to the Yankees in 2021.

Now retired, it’s clear that the Pirates left a huge impression on Rizzo during his playing career. His words should be worn as a badge of honor and success by the fanbase, as they clearly did their job when it came to one of the team’s fiercest rivals.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!