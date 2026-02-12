Pirates Announce Spring Training Broadcast Schedule
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have just nine days until they start playing games for Spring Training and now have the broadcast schedule, which will give fans a chance to listen and watch them play.
The Pirates have 16 games that fans will have a chance to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh, 16 games on 93.7 The Fan, KDKA Radio and the PRN, plus nine games with audio livestreams.
Pittsburgh has a 31-game slate for their Grapefruit League schedule, which starts on Feb. 21 and goes through to March 23.This includes 16 games at their home ball park, LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. and 15 games on the road.
The Pirates have mostly all reported down to Pirate City in Bradenton and are readying for a season they hope on contending for the playoffs.
Pirates Spring Training Broadcast Schedule
SportsNet Pittsburgh (Television)
Date
Opponent
Site
Time
Feb. 22
Tampa Bay Rays
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
Feb. 23
New York Yankees
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
Feb. 24 *
Boston Red Sox
Fort Myers
1:00 p.m.
Feb. 25 *
Atlanta Braves
North Port
1:00 p.m.
Feb. 26
Minnesota Twins
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
March 2
Tampa Bay Rays
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
March 5
Baltimore Orioles
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
March 6 *
Toronto Blue Jays
Dunedin
1:00 p.m.
March 8
Boston Red Sox
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
March 9 *
New York Yankees
Tampa
6:30 p.m.
March 11 *
Baltimore Orioles
Sarasota
1:00 p.m.
March 12
Atlanta Braves
Bradenton
6:00 p.m.
March 14
Baltimore Orioles
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
March 16 *
Minnesota Twins
Fort Myers
1:00 p.m.
March 20
Spring Breakout Game
Bradenton
7:30 p.m.
March 22 +
Boston Red Sox
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
* indicates opposing team's broadcast. + indicates SportsNet Pittsburgh+
93.7 The Fan
Date
Opponent
Site
Time
Feb. 22
Tampa Bay Rays
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
March 1
St. Louis Cardinals
Jupiter
1:00 p.m.
March 8
Boston Red Sox
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
March 15
Tampa Bay Rays
Port Charlotte
1:00 p.m.
March 21
Toronto Blue Jays
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
100.1 FM/AM 1020
Date
Opponent
Site
Time
Feb. 21
Baltimore Orioles
Sarasota
1:00 p.m.
Feb. 23
New York Yankees
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
March 2
Tampa Bay Rays
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
March 6
Philadelphia Phillies
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
March 7
Detroit Tigers
Lakeland
1:00 p.m.
March 9
New York Yankees
Tampa
6:30 p.m.
March 12
Atlanta Braves
Bradenton
6:00 p.m.
March 13
Detroit Tigers
Lakeland
6:00 p.m.
March 18
Detroit Tigers
Bradenton
6:00 p.m.
March 23
Atlanta Braves
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
Audio Livestream
Date
Opponent
Site
Time
Feb. 24
Boston Red Sox
Fort Myers
1:00 p.m.
Feb. 25
Atlanta Braves
North Port
1:00 p.m.
Feb. 27
Baltimore Orioles
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
Feb. 28
Houston Astros
West Palm Beach
1:00 p.m.
March 3
Colombia (WBC)
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
March 11
Baltimore Orioles
Sarasota
1:00 p.m.
March 16
Minnesota Twins
Fort Myers
1:00 p.m.
March 17
Houston Astros
Bradenton
1:00 p.m.
March 19
Baltimore Orioles
Sarasota
6:00 p.m.
No TV/Radio Broadcast
Date
Opponent
Site
Time
Feb. 22
Philadelphia Phillies
Clearwater
1:00 p.m.
March 20
Atlanta Braves
North Port
6:00 p.m.
Important Spring Training Dates for Pirates
The Pirates open up their season with a trip to Sarasota against the Baltimore Orioles on Feb. 21 and also host the Tampa Bay Rays in their home opener on Feb. 22.
Other important dates see them host the New York Yankees on Feb. 23 and then embark on an overnight trip to the east coast of Florida, facing the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach on Feb. 28 and the St. Louis Cardinals in Jupiter on March 1.
This marks the first overnight trip for the Pirates in Spring Training since they faced the Montreal Expos in Jupiter, March 31-April 1, 2000. It is also the first east coast trip for them in Spring Training since they took on the Washington Nationals in Viera on March 2, 2006.
The Pirates will also play host to Team Colombia, who are playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, at LECOM Park on March 3. This serves as the fourth time the Pirates have faced a team in the World Baseball Classic, including the Netherlands in 2009, Spain in 2013 and the Dominican Republic in 2017.
Pittsburgh also hosts St. Louis on March 5, the first time doing so since March 29, 1998, the first season for St. Louis in Jupiter for Spring Training.
The Pirates then host the Astros on March 17, the first time they've hosted their former National League Central Division rival in Spring Training since March 6, 2016.
Pittsburgh has their Spring Breakout Game against the Detroit Tigers at home on March 20, which is also a split day vs. the Atlanta Braves on the road. This features the Pirates best prospects against the Tigers best prospects, giving them a chance to show their potential ahead of the minor league season.
Pittsburgh closes out Grapefruit League play, as they host the Braves on March 23. They then open their regular season against the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26.
