Pirates Announce Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have just nine days until they start playing games for Spring Training and now have the broadcast schedule, which will give fans a chance to listen and watch them play.

The Pirates have 16 games that fans will have a chance to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh, 16 games on 93.7 The Fan, KDKA Radio and the PRN, plus nine games with audio livestreams.

Pittsburgh has a 31-game slate for their Grapefruit League schedule , which starts on Feb. 21 and goes through to March 23.This includes 16 games at their home ball park, LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. and 15 games on the road.

The Pirates have mostly all reported down to Pirate City in Bradenton and are readying for a season they hope on contending for the playoffs.

Pirates Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

SportsNet Pittsburgh (Television)

Date Opponent Site Time Feb. 22 Tampa Bay Rays Bradenton 1:00 p.m. Feb. 23 New York Yankees Bradenton 1:00 p.m. Feb. 24 * Boston Red Sox Fort Myers 1:00 p.m. Feb. 25 * Atlanta Braves North Port 1:00 p.m. Feb. 26 Minnesota Twins Bradenton 1:00 p.m. March 2 Tampa Bay Rays Bradenton 1:00 p.m. March 5 Baltimore Orioles Bradenton 1:00 p.m. March 6 * Toronto Blue Jays Dunedin 1:00 p.m. March 8 Boston Red Sox Bradenton 1:00 p.m. March 9 * New York Yankees Tampa 6:30 p.m. March 11 * Baltimore Orioles Sarasota 1:00 p.m. March 12 Atlanta Braves Bradenton 6:00 p.m. March 14 Baltimore Orioles Bradenton 1:00 p.m. March 16 * Minnesota Twins Fort Myers 1:00 p.m. March 20 Spring Breakout Game Bradenton 7:30 p.m. March 22 + Boston Red Sox Bradenton 1:00 p.m.

* indicates opposing team's broadcast. + indicates SportsNet Pittsburgh+

93.7 The Fan

Date Opponent Site Time Feb. 22 Tampa Bay Rays Bradenton 1:00 p.m. March 1 St. Louis Cardinals Jupiter 1:00 p.m. March 8 Boston Red Sox Bradenton 1:00 p.m. March 15 Tampa Bay Rays Port Charlotte 1:00 p.m. March 21 Toronto Blue Jays Bradenton 1:00 p.m.

100.1 FM/AM 1020

Date Opponent Site Time Feb. 21 Baltimore Orioles Sarasota 1:00 p.m. Feb. 23 New York Yankees Bradenton 1:00 p.m. March 2 Tampa Bay Rays Bradenton 1:00 p.m. March 6 Philadelphia Phillies Bradenton 1:00 p.m. March 7 Detroit Tigers Lakeland 1:00 p.m. March 9 New York Yankees Tampa 6:30 p.m. March 12 Atlanta Braves Bradenton 6:00 p.m. March 13 Detroit Tigers Lakeland 6:00 p.m. March 18 Detroit Tigers Bradenton 6:00 p.m. March 23 Atlanta Braves Bradenton 1:00 p.m.

Audio Livestream

Date Opponent Site Time Feb. 24 Boston Red Sox Fort Myers 1:00 p.m. Feb. 25 Atlanta Braves North Port 1:00 p.m. Feb. 27 Baltimore Orioles Bradenton 1:00 p.m. Feb. 28 Houston Astros West Palm Beach 1:00 p.m. March 3 Colombia (WBC) Bradenton 1:00 p.m. March 11 Baltimore Orioles Sarasota 1:00 p.m. March 16 Minnesota Twins Fort Myers 1:00 p.m. March 17 Houston Astros Bradenton 1:00 p.m. March 19 Baltimore Orioles Sarasota 6:00 p.m.

No TV/Radio Broadcast

Date Opponent Site Time Feb. 22 Philadelphia Phillies Clearwater 1:00 p.m. March 20 Atlanta Braves North Port 6:00 p.m.

Important Spring Training Dates for Pirates

The Pirates open up their season with a trip to Sarasota against the Baltimore Orioles on Feb. 21 and also host the Tampa Bay Rays in their home opener on Feb. 22.

Other important dates see them host the New York Yankees on Feb. 23 and then embark on an overnight trip to the east coast of Florida, facing the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach on Feb. 28 and the St. Louis Cardinals in Jupiter on March 1.

This marks the first overnight trip for the Pirates in Spring Training since they faced the Montreal Expos in Jupiter, March 31-April 1, 2000. It is also the first east coast trip for them in Spring Training since they took on the Washington Nationals in Viera on March 2, 2006.

The Pirates will also play host to Team Colombia, who are playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic , at LECOM Park on March 3. This serves as the fourth time the Pirates have faced a team in the World Baseball Classic, including the Netherlands in 2009, Spain in 2013 and the Dominican Republic in 2017.

Mar 5, 2025; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfield Oneil Cruz (15) smiles as he runs around the bases after he hit a 3-run home run during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh also hosts St. Louis on March 5, the first time doing so since March 29, 1998, the first season for St. Louis in Jupiter for Spring Training.

The Pirates then host the Astros on March 17, the first time they've hosted their former National League Central Division rival in Spring Training since March 6, 2016.

Pittsburgh has their Spring Breakout Game against the Detroit Tigers at home on March 20, which is also a split day vs. the Atlanta Braves on the road. This features the Pirates best prospects against the Tigers best prospects, giving them a chance to show their potential ahead of the minor league season.

Pittsburgh closes out Grapefruit League play, as they host the Braves on March 23. They then open their regular season against the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26.

