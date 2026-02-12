Pirates Announce Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

The Pittsburgh Pirates have Spring Training games that fans can listen and watch.
Dominic Campbell|
Mar 7, 2025; Bradenton, Florida, USA; a pitch was challenged during a spring training game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Bradenton, Florida, USA; a pitch was challenged during a spring training game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In this story:

Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have just nine days until they start playing games for Spring Training and now have the broadcast schedule, which will give fans a chance to listen and watch them play.

The Pirates have 16 games that fans will have a chance to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh, 16 games on 93.7 The Fan, KDKA Radio and the PRN, plus nine games with audio livestreams.

Pittsburgh has a 31-game slate for their Grapefruit League schedule, which starts on Feb. 21 and goes through to March 23.This includes 16 games at their home ball park, LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. and 15 games on the road.

The Pirates have mostly all reported down to Pirate City in Bradenton and are readying for a season they hope on contending for the playoffs.

Pirates Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

SportsNet Pittsburgh (Television)

Date

Opponent

Site

Time

Feb. 22

Tampa Bay Rays

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

Feb. 23

New York Yankees

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

Feb. 24 *

Boston Red Sox

Fort Myers

1:00 p.m.

Feb. 25 *

Atlanta Braves

North Port

1:00 p.m.

Feb. 26

Minnesota Twins

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

March 2

Tampa Bay Rays

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

March 5

Baltimore Orioles

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

March 6 *

Toronto Blue Jays

Dunedin

1:00 p.m.

March 8

Boston Red Sox

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

March 9 *

New York Yankees

Tampa

6:30 p.m.

March 11 *

Baltimore Orioles

Sarasota

1:00 p.m.

March 12

Atlanta Braves

Bradenton

6:00 p.m.

March 14

Baltimore Orioles

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

March 16 *

Minnesota Twins

Fort Myers

1:00 p.m.

March 20

Spring Breakout Game

Bradenton

7:30 p.m.

March 22 +

Boston Red Sox

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

* indicates opposing team's broadcast. + indicates SportsNet Pittsburgh+

93.7 The Fan

Date

Opponent

Site

Time

Feb. 22

Tampa Bay Rays

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

March 1

St. Louis Cardinals

Jupiter

1:00 p.m.

March 8

Boston Red Sox

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

March 15

Tampa Bay Rays

Port Charlotte

1:00 p.m.

March 21

Toronto Blue Jays

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

100.1 FM/AM 1020

Date

Opponent

Site

Time

Feb. 21

Baltimore Orioles

Sarasota

1:00 p.m.

Feb. 23

New York Yankees

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

March 2

Tampa Bay Rays

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

March 6

Philadelphia Phillies

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

March 7

Detroit Tigers

Lakeland

1:00 p.m.

March 9

New York Yankees

Tampa

6:30 p.m.

March 12

Atlanta Braves

Bradenton

6:00 p.m.

March 13

Detroit Tigers

Lakeland

6:00 p.m.

March 18

Detroit Tigers

Bradenton

6:00 p.m.

March 23

Atlanta Braves

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

Audio Livestream

Date

Opponent

Site

Time

Feb. 24

Boston Red Sox

Fort Myers

1:00 p.m.

Feb. 25

Atlanta Braves

North Port

1:00 p.m.

Feb. 27

Baltimore Orioles

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

Feb. 28

Houston Astros

West Palm Beach

1:00 p.m.

March 3

Colombia (WBC)

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

March 11

Baltimore Orioles

Sarasota

1:00 p.m.

March 16

Minnesota Twins

Fort Myers

1:00 p.m.

March 17

Houston Astros

Bradenton

1:00 p.m.

March 19

Baltimore Orioles

Sarasota

6:00 p.m.

No TV/Radio Broadcast

Date

Opponent

Site

Time

Feb. 22

Philadelphia Phillies

Clearwater

1:00 p.m.

March 20

Atlanta Braves

North Port

6:00 p.m.

Important Spring Training Dates for Pirates

The Pirates open up their season with a trip to Sarasota against the Baltimore Orioles on Feb. 21 and also host the Tampa Bay Rays in their home opener on Feb. 22.

Other important dates see them host the New York Yankees on Feb. 23 and then embark on an overnight trip to the east coast of Florida, facing the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach on Feb. 28 and the St. Louis Cardinals in Jupiter on March 1.

This marks the first overnight trip for the Pirates in Spring Training since they faced the Montreal Expos in Jupiter, March 31-April 1, 2000. It is also the first east coast trip for them in Spring Training since they took on the Washington Nationals in Viera on March 2, 2006.

The Pirates will also play host to Team Colombia, who are playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, at LECOM Park on March 3. This serves as the fourth time the Pirates have faced a team in the World Baseball Classic, including the Netherlands in 2009, Spain in 2013 and the Dominican Republic in 2017.

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielderOneil Cruz
Mar 5, 2025; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfield Oneil Cruz (15) smiles as he runs around the bases after he hit a 3-run home run during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh also hosts St. Louis on March 5, the first time doing so since March 29, 1998, the first season for St. Louis in Jupiter for Spring Training.

The Pirates then host the Astros on March 17, the first time they've hosted their former National League Central Division rival in Spring Training since March 6, 2016.

Pittsburgh has their Spring Breakout Game against the Detroit Tigers at home on March 20, which is also a split day vs. the Atlanta Braves on the road. This features the Pirates best prospects against the Tigers best prospects, giving them a chance to show their potential ahead of the minor league season.

Pittsburgh closes out Grapefruit League play, as they host the Braves on March 23. They then open their regular season against the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!

Published
Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

Home/News