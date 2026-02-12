Pirates Shouldn't Sign Nick Castellanos After Phillies Release

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates could use some outfield help this offseason, but should stray away from a recently available name they've had links to.

The Philadelphia Phillies released right fielder Nick Castellanos ahead of his fifth year with the team and the final year of his contract in 2026, which was a five-year, $100 million deal, $20 million per season.

Castellanos has had success in his career in both the infield and outfield, but more so as a solid right-handed power bat.

The Pirates do need reinforcements in their outfield if possible, but they should try to find other options instead of Castellanos.

Why the Pirates Shouldn't Sign Castellanos

Castellanos would serve as an outfield option for the Pirates and give them a veteran bat that their lineup could use in 2026, but his 2025 seasons wasn't one that made any good impressions of his play.

He slashed .250/.294/.400 for an OPS of .694 in 147 games, with his on-base percentage the worst of his career and his OPS tied for the worst in any year he's played.

Castellanos did hit 17 home runs, but struck out 133 times to just 32 walks. Those 17 home runs were also the second least in a season with the Phillies and the least since his early days with the Detroit Tigers.

The Pirates just added right-handed power bat Marcell Ozuna , who while also struggling in 2025, did so due to injury and should perform well if healthy, making Castellanos less of a need.

Pittsburgh also has other designated hitter options like fellow free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn and second baseman Brandon Lowe , plus internal options like outfielders in Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz, plus first baseman Spencer Horwitz.

Castellanos wouldn't provide much help in right field, serving as one of the worst defensive players at his position in 2025.

He ranked tied for the least runs prevented, -11, and ranked tied for the worst outs above average (OAA) at -12, while also having the worst defensive runs saved (DRS) of any qualified right fielder, at -11.

Castellanos also ranks last amongst outfielders since joining the Phillies in 2022, with -41 DRS and third worst with -32 OAA, according to Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic .

The Pirates would benefit from having a better defensive player as an outfielder they can rely on, such as someone like newly acquired Jake Mangum , who can play all three outfield spots.

Pittsburgh does need a third baseman, which Castellanos has played at before, but not since 2017, where he had an MLB worst -20 DRS and -12 OAA, before he moved to the outfield.

Expect the Pirates to look at the trade market for a third baseman and potentially another outfielder.

Why the Pirates Would Have Interest in Castellanos

The Pirates have reportedly shown trade interest in Castellanos, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, and even Jesse Rogers of ESPN predicted they'd land him, which makes sense for a few reasons.

Castellanos is a 13-year veteran and has played in almost 1,700 games since making his debut in 2013.

He has slashed .272/.321/.464 for an OPS of .785 in 1,688 games, with 1,742 hits, 399 doubles, 43 triples, 250 home runs, 920 RBI and 432 walks to 1,617 strikeouts.

Castellanos has had some great seasons from the plate in his career, such as slashing .309/.362/.576 for an OPS of .938 in 138 games with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021, blasting a career-high 34 home runs, earning him a Silver Slugger Award and his first All-Star nod.

He also earned an All-Star nod with the Phillies in 2023, slashing .272/.311/.476 for an OPS of .787, with 29 home runs and a career-high 106 RBI.

Castellanos has hit double-digit home runs in every year of his career outside of the 11 games he played in 2013, with six seasons above 20 home runs.

He has also hit more than 50 RBI in every season outside of the 60-game 2020 season, including seven seasons above 70 RBI and two seasons over 100 RBI.

Castellanos also has postseason experience, with six seasons in the playoffs and 43 total games played, something most Pirates players don't have.

The Pirates could sign Castellanos to a cheap, "prove it" contract, as the Phillies are responsible for his $20 million contract in 2026, or the difference of his new contract if he signs elsewhere.

Pittsburgh also lacks options in the outfield outside of Mangum and would result in having potentially O'Hearn play there or in right field and then moving Reynolds to left field, where he struggled defensively in his last full season in 2024, with -5 DRS and -9 OAA.

Castellanos wouldn't really help them out in that regard, but could serve as an option if they needed someone there, albeit, not a great one.

