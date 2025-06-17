Pirates' Konnor Griffin Earns Player of the Week Honors
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin started off his tenure with High-A Greensboro with an incredible first week.
Griffin has excelled with Greensboro, slashing .407/.469/.778 for an OPS of 1.247, with 11 hits in 27 at-bats, two home runs, four doubles, eight RBIs, three walks to two strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts in six games.
He had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he's played in at High-A, showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
He earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performance, already putting him amongst the best prospects in the division.
The Pirates promoted Griffin to Greensboro on June 10, after a strong showing at Single-A Bradenton this season.
Griffin starred with Bradenton, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
He ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
Griffin has also mostly played at shortstop, starting 32 of his 49 games with Bradenton and five of soix games with Greensboro there this season, while also serving as designated hitter in nine games for Bradenton and one game for Greensboro, plus and center field for eight games with Bradenton.
He had an incredible month of May, slashing .354/.393/.515 for an OPS of .909, with 35 hits in 99 at-bats, five doubles, one triple, three home runs, 14 RBIs, four walks to 21 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases in 24 games.
Griffin had a great final game for Bradenton on June 7 against the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting his first professional inside-the-park home run, displaying his power and speed that have scouts projecting him as a multi-tool player at the MLB level.
MLB Pipeline ranks Griffin, who just turned 19 years old, as the No. 2 prospect in the Pirates system behind right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler, plus No. 34 overall in baseball.
The Pirates took Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
Griffin is with five other top Pirates prospects in Greensboro. This includes catcher Omar Alfonzo (No. 19), right-handed pitchers Carlson Reed (No. 20) and Khristian Curtis (No. 24), second baseman/shortstop Keiner Delgado (2B/SS) and outfielder Shalin Polanco (No. 29).
