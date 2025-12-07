Pirates' Don Kelly Looking to Add to Coaching Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly has made some important moves this offseason, but still has work left to do before the start of Spring Training.

Kelly is coming off a season where he took over as manager for the Pirates after they dismissed Derek Shelton on May 8, following a 12-26 start. He previously served as bench coach under Shelton from 2020 to that point.

He signed an extension the first day of the offseason as the manager of the Pirates for the future and now has the task of building his own staff.

What Openings Are There on the Pirates Coaching Staff?

The Pirates need an assistant pitching coach for next season, with Brent Strom departing the team this offseason.

Strom reportedly told the team at least six weeks prior to the end of this past season that he wouldn't return in the role. Strom, who is also 77 years old, is not considering retirement either, so he could end up on another MLB staff in 2026.

He helped the Pirates have one of the most efficient pitching staffs in baseball, as they finished with the fourth lowest WHIP (1.22), seventh lowest team ERA (3.76), the seventh least walks (473) and the eighth lowest opposing batting average (.236).

The Pirates also led the MLB in shutouts with 19, two more than both the two second place teams in the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies, who had 17.

Strom worked with a great pitching staff in National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes , Mitch Keller, Johan Oviedo and rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco , Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler.

This also included bullpen arms like Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana, while also helping David Bednar get back to form, before the Pirates traded him to the New York Yankees.

The Pirates need an infield coach for the 2026 campaign, as Mendy López isn't coming back to the team next season.

May 29, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infield coach Mendy Lopez (96) before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

López spent the past three seasons as the infield coach for the Pirates, joining former manager Derek Shelton's staff ahead of the 2023 season.

He worked with the likes of Oneil Cruz, who played shortstop before moving to center field towards the end of 2024.

López also worked with Gold Glove winners in third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and utility man Jared Triolo, Nick Gonzales, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, first baseman in Spencer Horwitz, Rowdy Tellez and Carlos Santana, plus the infamous Tucupita Marcano.

His most recent project was working with top Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin, helping him improve his defense at shortstop.

How Will the Pirates Fill Those Openings?

Kelly does have a new pitching coach in Bill Murphy , who brings with him a great résumé after his time with the Houston Astros.

He joined the Astros MLB staff as an assistant pitching coach for the 2021 season and then took over as a pitching coach after the campaign and spent four season in the role through 2025.

Murphy helped an Astros pitching staff achieve great feats throughout his tenure, including the lowest ERA and the second-best K/9.

Apr 26, 2024; Mexico City, Mexico; Houston Astros pitching coach Bill Murphy during MLB Mexico City Series workout at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He also helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series Title, with the pitching staff leading the American League in both ERA (2.90), shutouts (18), WHIP (1.09) and opposing batting average (.212).

Murphy worked with the likes of Luis García, Cristian Javier, Ryan Pressly, José Urquidy, Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, all of whom excelled under his tutelage and earned many honors and awards.

It's likely that Murphy will have a great deal of influence in who joins on as assistant pitching coach, but Kelly has the final say on the matter.

The Pirates also reportedly view coach Chris Truby as a candidate for infield coach for next season.

Truby joined Kelly's staff as a coach after he took over as manager and worked with Griffin in Spring Training, who the Pirates could use as their starting shortstop on Opening Day.

He also has prior experience as the Pirates' minor league infield coordinator, which he started in 2022, working with prospects and players now on the Pirates like Triolo, Gonzales and Nick Yorke.

Other Coaching Changes the Pirates Made This Offseason

Kelly let go of pitching coach Oscar Marin on Sept. 30, as they decided they wouldn't renew his contract after the season. Marin is now the bullpen coach of the Cincinnati Reds.

Feb 14, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitching coach Oscar Marin during spring training workouts at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Pirates also moved on from third base coach Mike Rabelo and hired Tony Beasley , who was previously in the same role with the Texas Rangers and worked as a coach for the Pirates, in that role.

Kelly also has his new bench coach in Kristopher Negrón , who previously served as third base coach for the Seattle Mariners.

