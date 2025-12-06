PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need additions in their lineup next season, and one San Diego Padres All-Star might serve as a good fit.

Pirates Land Padres All-Star in Mock Trade

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted where different free agents and trade pieces would go and named Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller in a trade with the Padres for Jake Cronenworth

"Would a Jake Cronenworth-for-Keller swap appeal to a Pirates team in serious need of offensive help? That would likely just be the foundation of a larger trade that also involves prospects and cash, but it could make sense as a basic outline," Reuter wrote.

What the Pirates Get in Jake Cronenworth

Cronenworth has spent the past six years with the Padres, playing in 781 games and featuring around their infield in a franchise that has seen success during his tenure.

Stat Total Batting Average .247 On-Base Percentage .335 Slugging Percentage .406 OPS .741 Runs Scored 395 Hits 687 Total Bases 1,128 Doubles 151 Triples 25 Home Run 80 RBI 369 Walks/Strikeouts 319/573

He spent most of his time at second base last season and in his career, but started most of his games the previous two campaigns at second base. He also has experience at shortstop.

Cronenworth is an average to below-average defensive player, with zero outs above average and zero runs saved, plus one total defensive runs saved.

He is also a decent hitter, slashing .246/.367/.377 for an OPS of .744 in 135 games last season, with a career-best on-base percentage.

Sep 14, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) hits a single during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Cronenworth had his best two seasons with the Padres in 2021 and 2022, earning back-to-back All-Star nods.

He hit a career-high 21 home runs in 2021, posting career-highs in hits (151), doubles (33), slugging percentage (.460) and OPS (.800), while his 2022 season saw him post his best batting average (.289), RBI (88) and walks (70).

The soon-to-be 32-year-old also has postseason experience, playing in 28 games over four playoffs and slashing .216/.303/.320 for an OPS of .623.

Should the Pirates Trade Keller for Cronenworth?

Cronenworth is a left-handed batting second baseman, which is something the Pirates have targeted this offseason, thanks to the friendlier dimensions of PNC Park towards lefties.

This includes a free agent in Jorge Polanco of the Seattle Mariners, plus trade pieces in Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman of the St. Louis Cardinals , Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets .

Cronenworth does have a reasonable contract, making near $12.3 million per season for the next five years through the 2030 season, as a part of a seven-year, $80 million contract.

Still, his power is a bit lacking for the money he's making next season, with just 11 home runs in 2025, the second-least of his career.

Lowe would serve as a better trade option for the Pirates, after he hit 31 home runs last season and has hit 20 or more home runs in the four seasons he's played more than 100 games, even with just one year left on his extension from 2019.

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Polanco is also a smarter decision in free agency, belting 26 home runs in 2025 and the Pirates could get him on a better deal, more money per year, but less length.

The Pirates do need power in 2026, especially after hitting the least home runs in baseball last season at just 117, but there are better options than Cronenworth.

Reuter's use of prospects along with Cronenworth does make it more enticing, but trading Keller for him and some potentially good players in years to come isn't the strategy the Pirates should take, especially if they're looking to make the World Series next season.

If the Padres added another consistent bat, perhaps a top 100 prospect, and a veteran relief pitcher, then that starts to make a trade more reasonable for Keller.

