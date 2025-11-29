Pirates Have Prime Candidate for Infield Coaching Job

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need a new infield coach for next season and there is already one candidate that has a good shot at landing the position.

Why Do the Pirates Need a New Infield Coach?

Kevin Gorman of the Tribune-Review reported that Pirates infield coach Mendy López is not returning for next season, giving manager Don Kelly a new opening to fill.

López spent the past three seasons as the infield coach for the Pirates, joining former manager Derek Shelton's staff ahead of the 2023 season.

He worked with the likes of Oneil Cruz, who played shortstop before moving to center field towards the end of 2024.

López also worked with Gold Glove winners in third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and utility man Jared Triolo, Nick Gonzales, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, first baseman in Spencer Horwitz, Rowdy Tellez and Carlos Santana, plus the infamous Tucupita Marcano.

Who Could the Pirates Make Their New Infield Coach?

Gorman reported along with López not returning, that Pirates coach Chris Truby is a "strong candidate" to become their new infield coach.

Truby joined Pirates manager Don Kelly's staff as a coach this past season, after starting the season as manager of Triple-A Indianapolis.

Kelly, who was previously the Pirates' bench coach, took over as manager on May 8, after the Pirates fired then manager Derek Shelton after a 12-26 start to the 2025 campaign.

Why Chris Truby Makes Sense for this Position

Truby has experience with Kelly, especially this season, which makes for an easy, internal hire, rather than going outside the franchise for that selection.

He also has prior experience as the Pirates' minor league infield coordinator, which he started in 2022, working with prospects and players now on the Pirates like Triolo, Gonzales and Nick Yorke,

Truby has history with the Pirates prior, playing for Indianapolis in his final stop of his baseball career before he retired in 2007.

He also helped coach top prospect Konnor Griffin during Spring Training, who won an MiLB Gold Glove Award and the Pirates are considering making Griffin their starting shortstop for Opening Day.

Coaching Changes for the Pirates this Offseason

The Pirates and Kelly agreed on an extension the first day of the offseason and Kelly made changes to his staff.

Kelly let go of pitching coach Oscar Marin on Sept. 30, as they decided they wouldn't renew his contract after the season. They also did the same for third base coach Mike Rabelo and assistant pitching coach Brent Strom made his mind up six weeks before the end of the 2025 campaign that he didn't want to stay on.

The Pirates did hire Bill Murphy as their new pitching coach, who came from the Houston Astros, where he had postseason success and led some of the best pitching staffs in baseball.

Kelly also has his new bench coach in Kristopher Negrón , who previously served as third base coach for the Seattle Mariners, and his third base coach in Tony Beasley , who was previously in the same role with the Texas Rangers and worked as a coach for the Pirates in a variety of roles.

