Pirates Aren't Giving Up on Struggling DH

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a dilemma at designated hitter going forward, particularly with the struggles of Marcell Ozuna.

Ozuna has had a poor season so far , with just two hits in 31 at-bats, resulting in a .065 batting average, including 0-for-4 in the Pirates last game, a 5-0 shutout defeat to the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on April 6.

Pirates manager Don Kelly has had Bryan Reynolds serve as designated hitter twice so far this season, with Ozuna as the starter for the other eight contests.

Kelly has belief that Ozuna will start producing from the plate and also wants Reynolds to get some time there as well, giving him time off from playing in the field.

“We’ll see how everything shakes out," Kelly said. "Thought it was a good opportunity yesterday in getting him to DH. Ozuna’s gonna get rolling here too. So just trying to feel that out on when Ozuna gets rolling, the bat gets hot, finding ways to get guys, if we can get them a DH day and get them a “day off their feet”, as opposed to being out on the field the whole time, we’re going to try to do that and when Ozuna’s rolling, it’s how we accomplish that.

"Need to get guys days off every once in a while and if we could do that at DH that would be great and we want to get Ozuna rolling too.”

Options for Pirates at Designated Hitter

The Pirates signed Ozuna to a one-year, $12 million deal in February as a late free agent addition that would play designated hitter and provide power and consistency from the plate.

Ozuna hasn't showed that at all yet, with no home runs, but it is just the first 10 games of the season and it's understandable why Kelly has confidence in a player that has hit 296 home runs in their career.

Reynolds will likely be the second option at designated hitter going forward, as he gets time off from fielding duties and Jake Mangum earns a start in the outfield.

Apr 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Pirates also have some other options at designated hitter that might work, including right fielder Ryan O'Hearn and first baseman Spencer Horwitz, who each have extensive time there.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe is a good enough hitter that he could take on the role if the Pirates want to give him time off from fielding as well, plus center fielder Oneil Cruz as well.

If Ozuna continues his struggles, the Pirates have two power right-handed hitting outfielders at Triple-A Indianapolis that are on the 40-man roster in Jhostynxon Garcia , who they added in a trade with the Boston Red Sox this winter, and Esmerlyn Valdez , who is coming off 26 home runs in 2025.

These two prospects would add outfield depth and give one of the outfielders a chance to serve as designated hitter.

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