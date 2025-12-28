Pirates Injury Ranks Amongst Weirdest in 2025

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had their assortment of injuries last season, which hurt the team throughout.

Some of the big injuries included right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones undergoing internal brace surgery in May, due to pain in his throwing elbow, which puts him on schedule for a return March to May.

It also included infielder Enmanuel Valdez , who missed the final four and a half months of the season after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder, plus catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez also undergoing season-ending surgery on his right elbow.

One injury stood out from the rest, especially due to the odd nature of it and when it happened for the Pirates.

Remembering Pirates 2B Nick Gonzales' Injury

Nick Gonzales opened up the 2025 season for the Pirates by hitting a two-run home run on Opening Day, putting the road team up 4-1 on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 27.

Gonzales ran around the bases, but with a limp, as it was clear he hurt something during his home run trot. The Pirates took Gonzales out of the game , with Adam Frazier coming in at second base.

Mar 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales (39) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That injury for Gonzales was a non-displaced fracture of the left ankle, which came from Spring Training, where he fouled two foul balls of his left ankle vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on March 19.

Gonzales ended up spending two months working back from his injury before returning to the Pirates in early June, spending the final four months with the team.

Jayson Stark of The Athletic ranked the weirdest injuries of 2025 and placed Gonzales as the second weirdest.

"Yikes! Gonzales somehow fractured an (already sore) ankle somewhere in between that mighty swing and his grueling trip around the bases. So his next big-league at-bat didn’t arrive until June," Stark wrote. "No wonder Pittsburgh finished last in the major leagues in home runs. They’re dangerous!"

Nick Gonzales 2025 Season Following Injury

Gonzales slashed .260/.299/.362 for an OPS of .661 in 96 games for the Pirates in 2025, with 99 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 30 RBIs and 21 walks to 73 strikeouts.

He had great months from the plate in June and August, but really poor months hitting in both July and September.

Month Batting % On-Base % Slugging % OPS June .297 .343 .451 .794 July .202 .272 .310 .582 August .321 .339 .366 .705 September .198 .229 .286 .515

He started 85 games at second base, including his first 78 games, before starting 12 games at shortstop in September, with Nick Yorke getting time at second base.

Mar 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales (39) catches a ground ball against Miami Marlins first baseman Jonah Bride (not pictured) during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Gonzales struggled mightily defensively with -11 defensive runs saved, one of the worst marks for a second baseman in 2025.

The Pirates selected Gonzales with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of New Mexico and he has slashed .257/.300/.375 for an OPS of .675 in 225 games over three seasons, 220 hits, 45 doubles, seven triples, 14 home runs, 92 RBIs and 45 walks to 163 strikeouts.

Pittsburgh also traded for Brandon Lowe from the Rays, who hit 31 home runs last season, and is the frontrunner for second base next season.

Gonzales will have to prove he belongs with the Pirates and better defensive play and consistency at the plate is what he'll need to bring in 2026.

