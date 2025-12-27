Pirates Fans Divided On Potential Yoan Moncada Signing

After making a few stellar moves this offseason, it seems like the Pittsburgh Pirates aren't done. Reports surfaced that they're giving a look at third baseman Yoan Moncada , someone who got the fanbase talking.

While adding anyone at this stage seems like a great idea, they still have to be careful with their money. Just because they figured out how to spend it doesn't mean they should on every available player.

Moncada has his highs and lows, but it's not like Brandon Lowe or Ryan O'Hearn are perfect either. Regardless, Pirates fans let their voices be heard when Moncada was named as a potential signing.

Pirates Fans Weigh Their Options When It Comes To Moncada

"It would truly be a disaster if the Pittsburgh Pirates signed Yoan Moncada to play third base," insider Kody Duncan wrote. "That would be a waste of money. He can't field and he has been injured the past 4 years."

One fan responded, "Rather just play Triolo at 3b and Griffin at SS. Spend the money on a LH starter and bullpen arm," as another added, "I’d be ok with Moncada. Though only if they add Ozuna as well. Would probably cost less combined than Okamoto or Suarez. Of course Option 1 of Okamoto or Suarez is my 1st choice."

This individual chimed in with an element that no one else had mentioned, "People are saying he’s a bad clubhouse guy too." Knowing that, Pirates fans may be completely ruling him out.

Others spoke their mind, "Sub .240 hitter, under 20 home runs…over 30 years old. Yup, sounds like a player we would be in for." That sparked a separate response, "He's mildly intriguing but a big step down from Okamoto." Clearly, Pirates fans are still all-in on Kazuma Okamoto .

"PLEASE NO!" One fan begged as another added, "Welp so much for Okamoto lol was fun while it lasted." That led to someone commenting, "NO NO NO, OKAMOTO."

While Pirates fans can't hold out hope in getting Okamoto, the potential is still on the table, "Casual take. Rather have Okamoto but Moncado is a really nice strong side platoon bat. Far from a disaster."

Moncada is one of many free agents still on the table, but him being linked to the Pirates sparked a unique reaction. Last year, he slashed .234/.336/.448 with the Los Angeles Angels. After playing on the Chicago White Sox from 2017-24, it's time for the 30-year-old to once again find a new home.

