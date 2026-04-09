Pirates' Konnor Griffin Makes American Pro Sports History

PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin has been a Major League Baseball player for exactly one week. He already has a place in the history of American professional sports. The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Wednesday that the 19-year-old rookie has signed a nine-year extension, a deal that makes Griffin the only teenager in NFL, NBA, NHL, or MLB history to sign a nine-figure contract.

While no number was made official, mutliple outlets are reporting that Griffin's nine-year deal is worth $140 million. According to contract data from Spotrac and Roster Resource, the deal carries an average annual value of $15,555,555 — a figure that vaults Griffin , a shortstop, past starting pitcher Mitch Keller ($15.4 million) as the highest-paid player by average annual value on the Pittsburgh roster. It also surpasses Bryan Reynolds' contract (eight years, $107 million) as the largest payroll commitment in Pirates history.

“This is an unusual and dramatic step for the Pittsburgh Pirates,” team chairman Bob Nutting told local media following the announcement. “I’m excited. I hope our fans are excited. And I hope the city is excited.”

Sep 23, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Griffin made his highly anticipated big-league debut last Friday, becoming just the ninth player since 2000 to appear in an MLB game before turning 20. In his first at-bat, he laced an RBI double in the left field gap at PNC Park, a moment that now looks like the opening note of a very unique career arc. Even if he plays out the full nine years of the contract, Griffin will reach free agency before the age of 30, set for another massive payday. The native Mississippian was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft and had been widely viewed as one of the top prospects in recent memory.

Considering that Griffin has only had 18 at-bats in MLB, the timing from a big picture view may be a shock to some. But the announcement was completely unsurprising given the contract has been rumored back to last December.

A New Precedent

The contract is believed to be unprecedented in American professional sports. While FC Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal signed a larger deal in global soccer, no player in the four major U.S. leagues has ever secured a guaranteed $100 million-plus contract while still a teenager. Griffin will turn 20 later in April.

Pirates officials declined to disclose whether the deal includes opt-outs or performance escalators, but multiple sources, including the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and ESPN, reported the $140 million figure is fully guaranteed with no opt-outs. There's also reportedly a $12 million signing bonus spread over three seasons. Additionally, there are incentives for placing in MVP voting.

For a franchise that has not won a true playoff series since 1979, the move continues to signal a sharp departure from the Pirates’ historically conservative spending habits. Especially when paired with the team's uncharacteristically busy off-season.

Griffin will now take his first MLB road trip to the hallowed grounds of Wrigley Field, one of the most historic venues in all of sports. The team is off on Thursday but plays their division rival, the Chicago Cubs, in a weekend series. It's another page seemingly out of a storybook in his first chapter of Pirates experiences.

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