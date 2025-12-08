Every Player Pirates Could Pursue at Winter Meetings

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates enter their most important time of this offseason at the Winter Meetings down in Orlando, FL with a number of players they could go after.

What the Winter Meetings give the Pirates is a chance for them to meet other front offices and agents, allowing them to start discussions or continue talks that leads to moves occurring.

The Pirates have reportedly targeted numerous free agents and trade targets over the last month, which sets them up with a chance to make some big moves not just this week, but throughout the offseason.

Free Agents the Pirates Have Targeted

Free Agent Position Age (Next Season) Kyle Schwarber DH 33 Jorge Polanco 2B/DH 33 Ryan O'Hearn 1B/DH/RF 33 Kazuma Okamoto 3B/1B 30 Munetaka Murakami 3B/1B 26 J.T. Realmuto C 35 Pete Alonso 1B 31

These seven players represent the players that the Pirates have reportedly gone after in free agency this offseason

Kyle Schwarber is the only player that the Pirates have reportedly offered so far, around four-years, $100 million, which is likely far too low, but does show intent from the front office.

Schwarber, Jorge Polanco , Ryan O'Hearn and Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakam i all are power left-handed hitting, which is beneficial for hitters at PNC Park, making them understandable targets.

Sep 27, 2025; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) gestures after hitting a double during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park.

Fellow Japanese superstar Kazuma Okamoto and Pete Alonso are right-handed hitters, but home run hitters as well.

J.T. Realmuto stands out as he isn't a big time power bat, but is a veteran catcher, a position the Pirates could stand to improve.

Trades Targets the Pirates Have Interest In

Name Position Team Age (Next Season) Brendan Donovan 2B/LF St. Louis Cardinals 29 Alec Burleson 1B/RF/LF/DH St. Louis Cardinals 27 Nolan Gorman 3B/2B/DH St. Louis Cardinals 26 Lars Nootbaar LF/CF/RF St. Louis Cardinals 27/28 Brandon Lowe 2B Tampa Bay Rays 31/32 Jeff McNeil 2B/OF New York Mets 34 Nick Castellanos RF Philadelphia Phillies 34

The Pirates have trade interest with their rival in the St. Louis Cardinals , who have left-handed batters in Alec Burleson , Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar.

All of these players are in arbitration, making them cheaper for the Pirates with team control, but also play positions of need, like left field and third base.

Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets are veteran, left-handed hitting second baseman, who can hit for power.

Sep 13, 2025; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field.

Both players are in the last year of their contract and could serve as improvements for a position that the Pirates would like to improve next season.

Nick Castellanos is in the last year of his contract and the right-handed bat does have power that the Pirates could want, but has also seen his numbers decline in recent seasons.

The Pirates did already make a trade this offseason, as they sent right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and prospects in left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman to the Boston Red Sox for top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and 18-year old right-handed pitcher Jesus Travieso on Dec. 4.

Pittsburgh has a lot of pitchers that other teams want, such as veteran right-handed starter Mitch Keller , which would also give the franchise more money for spending in free agency if they do deal him.

Free Agent/Trade Fits for the Pirates

Name Position Team Age (Next Season) Eugenio Suárez 3B Free Agent 34/35 Luis Arráez 1B/2B Free Agent 29 Marcell Ozuna DH Free Agent 35 Nick Martinez RHP Free Agent 35/36 Merrill Kelly RHP Free Agent 37 Ketel Marte 2B Arizona Diamondbacks 32 Jake Cronenworth 2B/1B San Diego Padres 32 Jarren Duran LF/CF Boston Red Sox 29/30 Steven Kwan LF Cleveland Guardians 28/29 CJ Abrams SS Washington Nationals 26 Wilyer Abreu RF Boston Red Sox 26/27 Yandy Díaz DH/1B Tampa Bay Rays 35/36 Wilson Contreras 1B/DH/C St. Louis Cardinals 33/34 Alec Bohm 3B Philadelphia Phillies 29/30

These players are those that national media have looked at as adequate fits either in free agency and trades for the Pirates this offseason.

Some of the most promising names on this list include free agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez , who hit 52 home runs last season, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte , an All-Star, Silver Slugger Award winner and All-MLB First Team honoree in 2025.

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.

There are lots of other players who fit the Pirates in terms of position needs like outfielders in Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu of the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.

Pittsburgh also had fits with some more prolific hitters in recent years like free agents in Marcell Ozuna and Luis Arráez , plus trade targets in Yandy Díaz of the Rays and Wilson Contreras of the Cardinals.

