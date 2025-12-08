Every Player Pirates Could Pursue at Winter Meetings
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates enter their most important time of this offseason at the Winter Meetings down in Orlando, FL with a number of players they could go after.
What the Winter Meetings give the Pirates is a chance for them to meet other front offices and agents, allowing them to start discussions or continue talks that leads to moves occurring.
The Pirates have reportedly targeted numerous free agents and trade targets over the last month, which sets them up with a chance to make some big moves not just this week, but throughout the offseason.
Free Agents the Pirates Have Targeted
Free Agent
Position
Age (Next Season)
Kyle Schwarber
DH
33
Jorge Polanco
2B/DH
33
Ryan O'Hearn
1B/DH/RF
33
Kazuma Okamoto
3B/1B
30
Munetaka Murakami
3B/1B
26
J.T. Realmuto
C
35
Pete Alonso
1B
31
These seven players represent the players that the Pirates have reportedly gone after in free agency this offseason
Kyle Schwarber is the only player that the Pirates have reportedly offered so far, around four-years, $100 million, which is likely far too low, but does show intent from the front office.
Schwarber, Jorge Polanco, Ryan O'Hearn and Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami all are power left-handed hitting, which is beneficial for hitters at PNC Park, making them understandable targets.
Fellow Japanese superstar Kazuma Okamoto and Pete Alonso are right-handed hitters, but home run hitters as well.
J.T. Realmuto stands out as he isn't a big time power bat, but is a veteran catcher, a position the Pirates could stand to improve.
Trades Targets the Pirates Have Interest In
Name
Position
Team
Age (Next Season)
Brendan Donovan
2B/LF
St. Louis Cardinals
29
Alec Burleson
1B/RF/LF/DH
St. Louis Cardinals
27
Nolan Gorman
3B/2B/DH
St. Louis Cardinals
26
Lars Nootbaar
LF/CF/RF
St. Louis Cardinals
27/28
Brandon Lowe
2B
Tampa Bay Rays
31/32
Jeff McNeil
2B/OF
New York Mets
34
Nick Castellanos
RF
Philadelphia Phillies
34
The Pirates have trade interest with their rival in the St. Louis Cardinals, who have left-handed batters in Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar.
All of these players are in arbitration, making them cheaper for the Pirates with team control, but also play positions of need, like left field and third base.
Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets are veteran, left-handed hitting second baseman, who can hit for power.
Both players are in the last year of their contract and could serve as improvements for a position that the Pirates would like to improve next season.
Nick Castellanos is in the last year of his contract and the right-handed bat does have power that the Pirates could want, but has also seen his numbers decline in recent seasons.
The Pirates did already make a trade this offseason, as they sent right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and prospects in left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman to the Boston Red Sox for top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and 18-year old right-handed pitcher Jesus Travieso on Dec. 4.
Pittsburgh has a lot of pitchers that other teams want, such as veteran right-handed starter Mitch Keller, which would also give the franchise more money for spending in free agency if they do deal him.
Free Agent/Trade Fits for the Pirates
Name
Position
Team
Age (Next Season)
Eugenio Suárez
3B
Free Agent
34/35
Luis Arráez
1B/2B
Free Agent
29
Marcell Ozuna
DH
Free Agent
35
Nick Martinez
RHP
Free Agent
35/36
Merrill Kelly
RHP
Free Agent
37
Ketel Marte
2B
Arizona Diamondbacks
32
Jake Cronenworth
2B/1B
San Diego Padres
32
Jarren Duran
LF/CF
Boston Red Sox
29/30
Steven Kwan
LF
Cleveland Guardians
28/29
CJ Abrams
SS
Washington Nationals
26
Wilyer Abreu
RF
Boston Red Sox
26/27
Yandy Díaz
DH/1B
Tampa Bay Rays
35/36
Wilson Contreras
1B/DH/C
St. Louis Cardinals
33/34
Alec Bohm
3B
Philadelphia Phillies
29/30
These players are those that national media have looked at as adequate fits either in free agency and trades for the Pirates this offseason.
Some of the most promising names on this list include free agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who hit 52 home runs last season, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, an All-Star, Silver Slugger Award winner and All-MLB First Team honoree in 2025.
There are lots of other players who fit the Pirates in terms of position needs like outfielders in Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu of the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.
Pittsburgh also had fits with some more prolific hitters in recent years like free agents in Marcell Ozuna and Luis Arráez, plus trade targets in Yandy Díaz of the Rays and Wilson Contreras of the Cardinals.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!
Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.