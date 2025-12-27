Pirates Pursuing Free Agent Third Baseman

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need a third baseman next season and are looking at free agency for that addition.

After Ke'Bryan Hayes held down the position for the vast majority of the decade, the Pirates traded him to the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the deadline, moving on from a former franchise cornerstone.

Francys Romero reported on Twitter that the Pirates have shown early interest in third baseman Yoán Moncada, who will fill that spot left by Hayes.

Other teams showing interest include the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox, where has played prior, and the Toronto Blue Jays.

What the Pirates Would Get in Moncada

Moncada enters his 10th season in the major leagues next season and has had some solid moments and some struggles as well.

Jul 11, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada (5) hits a two-run home run in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His tenure with the White Sox saw his best success, with a 14.5 WAR over 739 games in eight seasons from 2017-24.

Batting % On-Base % Slugging % OPS .254 .332 .425 .757

Runs Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI BB/K 707 707 156 93 338 305/906

He has had success at the highest level of baseball, with his 2019 season a career-best. He slashed .315/.367/.548 for an OPS of .915, with 161 hits, 34 doubles, 25 home runs and 79 RBI.

Moncada has had an issue in recent seasons staying healthy, with injuries restricting his time on the field and keeping him from playing anywhere near where he should do.

He dealt with minor injuries early on, a left hamstring tightness in 2018 and a strained right hamstring in 2019, but his past four seasons have seen him play just 292 of a possible 648 games during that time, only 45.1% of those contests.

Moncada dealt with a right oblique strain and hamstring issues in 2022, lower back problems in 2023, a left aductor strain in 2024 and then a right thumb sprain and right knee inflammation in 2025.

Season Games Played 2018 149 2019 132 2020 52 (out of 60) (COVID-19) 2021 144 2022 104 2023 92 2024 12 2025 (Angels) 84

Fielding is also a struggle for Moncada, posting negative fielding statistics the past two seasons he was relatively healthy.

He had -7 defensive runs saved last season, and both his -10 runs prevented and -13 Outs Above Average (OAA), ranked the worst amongst MLB third baseman.

Aug 31, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada (5) throws a fielded ball to first base for an out against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Moncada a switch hitter, would also primarily hit right-handed pitching, which he hit .240 last season, as he struggled against left-handed pitching, hitting .174 with four hits in 23 at-bats.

Should the Pirates Sign Moncada?

The Pirates do need a third baseman and they've gone after left-handed bats this offseason, both of which Moncada fits.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe came in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and Ryan O'Hearn signed a two-year, $29 milllion free agent deal, both of whom hit left-handed and have power.

Moncada would fit that mold the Pirates are looking for, but unlike Lowe and O'Hearn, he hasn't produced anywhere near what they've done in the last few seasons.

His injuries have hurt his production greatly and his fielding has also suffered as a result, going from an average to a poor defender the past two seasons.

The Pirates have better options at third base, especially if they want a better bat over a better defender.

Pittsburgh has held virtual meetings with Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto and Eugenio Suárez is a great fit, coming off a 2025 campaign where he hit 49 home runs.

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Moncada would cost significantly less than Okamoto and Suárez, with Spotrac projecting him at one-year, $4.5 million, much more in the Pirates budget.

The Pirates have to decide whether they want to go over budget and pay for someone like Okamoto and Suárez, or would they rather get a cheaper option at third base and spread more money around for the pitching staff, adding a lefty starter and a closer.

This deal would work well for the Pirates if Moncada gets healthy again and can hit .260 or above with about 15 home runs, especially if he comes on the cheaper side.

Jared Triolo is the internal option for the Pirates, who is great defensively and was a finalist for the National League Gold Glove Award as a utility player. He also hit much better after coming back from the minors on Aug. 1, slashing .276/.353/.422 for an OPS of .775 in his final 52 games.

Triolo is likely a better option than Moncada, but depending on how the Pirates move going forward with their pitching will determine how they address third base for 2026.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!