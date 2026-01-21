Pirates Trade Named Best Move of Offseason
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made some important moves this offseason, as they try and bolster their lineup and roster overall for 2026.
The Pirates signed free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million contract, which marked the first multi-year free agent signing since 2016 and the first multi-year free agent position player singing since 2015.
Pittsburgh also landed a top 100 prospect from the Boston Red Sox in outfielder Jhostynxon García, along with 18-year old right-handed pitcher Jesus Travieso. They sent right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo, left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman in return.
The Pirates made maybe their most important move of the offseason in another trade, which one MLB insider recently gave great praise to.
Ken Rosenthal spoke on the Foul Territory podcast about his favorite move this offseason, a difficult choice for him with everything that has happened.
Rosenthal settled on the three-team trade between the Pirates, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros on Dec. 19.
The Pirates landed second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Rays, sent right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Astros, who then sent two top prospects to the Rays.
Rosenthal liked that the Pirates made a big move on the trade market, as O'Hearn has been their only big signing in free agency.
"I did like the three team trade between Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Houston. I thought that was a cool move and three team trades are always interesting.
"Not the hugest of names, but it showed to me what the Pirates are going to need to do, need to make trades because of the free agents, only Ryan O'Hearn has agreed to go there, so I like that move."
What the Pirates Get From The Trade
Lowe is the centerpiece of that trade for Pittsburgh, who get a great, power left-handed bat that will thrive at PNC Park.
He is coming off one of the best years of his career in 2025, as he slashed .256/.307/.477 for an OPS of .784 in 134 games, with 130 hits, 19 doubles, 31 home runs, 83 RBI and 38 walks to 149 strikeouts.
Lowe earned an All-Star nod for his performance, just the second of his career. He earned his first as a rookie in 2019, slashing .270/.336/.514 for an OPS of .850 in 82 games, including 17 home runs.
Lowe brings the Pirates what they desperately need, which is power, as they finished last in home runs (117), as well as slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655) in baseball last season.
He ha hit more than 20 home runs in the four seasons he's played more than 100 games in and hit 31 home runs last season, 11 more than Oneil Cruz, who led the Pirates with 20 home runs.
Season
Games
Home Runs
2018
43
6
2019
82
17
2020
56
14
2021
149
39
2022
65
8
2023
109
21
2024
107
21
2025
134
31
Mangum is a versatile outfield option for the Pirates, starting 26 of 32 games in right field, 31 of 40 games in center field and 46 of 63 games in left field with the Rays in 2025.
He had a strong season from the plate in 2025, showing his great play as a contact hitter and using his speed to get more hits.
Mangum had 27 stolen bases on 33 attempts and he ranked in the 91st percentile in sprint speed last season
Batting Average
On-Base Percentage
Slugging Percentage
OPS
.296
.330
.368
.698
Hits
Doubles
RBI
Triples/HR
120
18
40
1/3
The Pirates need more home runs and power, which they got in Lowe, but also needed a hitter like Mangum, who gets on base and gives them a chance to score runs.
Pittsburgh finished last in runs scored (583) and had the third worst batting average in 2025 (.231), making someone like Mangum valuable.
Montgomery made 57 relief appearances for the Rays in 2025, with a 1-3 record, 5.67 ERA in 46.0 innings pitched, 10 holds, 63 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .277 batting average allowed and a 1.65 WHIP.
While his ERA is far higher than it should be for a relief pitcher, Montgomery has an impressive four-seam fastball, which averages out at 98.7 mph and can get into 100+ mph range.
His slider is also a strong option as well, getting a 43.4% whiff rate on it and reaching around 90 mph with it.
The Pirates needed a left-hander out of the bullpen and Montgomery should give them exactly that in 2026.
