Pirates Targeting Top Free Agent Starting Pitcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have mostly focused their offseason work on improving the lineup, but their is one target that they want for their starting rotation.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Pirates have emerged as "aggressive suitors" for free agent left-handed starting pitcher Framber Valdez, who has spent his entire career with the Houston Astros.

Valdez has connections on the Pirates staff, would fill a need of a left-handed starting pitcher on their talented rotation and would be a big boost for a team aiming for the postseason in 2026.

Spring Training is only a week away and the Pirates are now looking to fill their needs quickly and with efficiency before the season begins.

Will Pirates Sign Framber Valdez?

The Pirates enter into an interesting market for Valdez, who would normally command a hefty, long-term, eight-figure contract, but hasn't had many reports of teams interested in him.

An impending lockout on Dec. 1 is causing concern for teams looking to sign players to long-term deals this offseason and give out big-time money in those contracts as well.

Valdez has been one of the better southpaws in baseball the past few seasons, but at 32 years old, MLB teams might be wary of signing a player of that age to a long-term deal, especially if there is no 2027 season.

Sep 14, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Pirates have an advantage with Bill Murphy as their now pitching coach, who was previously with the Astros in that same role.

They can also have an edge by making Valdez a main priority, after missing out on top hitters they would've spent that kind of money on.

A one-year contract, or a two-year/three-year contract with opt-outs might work for Valdez, who would want to test his market in free agency after 2026 and get the long-term deal he wants, but hasn't gotten yet.

The Pirates aren't the only team that want Valdez, with the likes of the Baltimore Orioles having interest in him, the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres wanting more starting pitchers and the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly interested in the southpaw as well.

Pittsburgh has shown with their moves this offseason that they want to compete, signing free agent Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal, landing second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum in a trade with the Rays and top outfield prospect Jhostynxon García in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

The Pirates normally don't serve as a big-time spender in the offseason and haven't quite done so this offseason, but those moves do show intent to try and do something different.

After missing out on free agent bats like Eugenio Suárez , Kazuma Okamoto , Kyle Schwarber and others, they could put more on their payroll for a pitcher that will surely help them in their quest for the playoffs.

Why it Makes Sense for Pirates to Sign Valdez

The Pirates have a fantastic starting rotation, with the likes of 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes at the helm, 2023 All-Star Mitch Keller , plus emerging stars in rookies like Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler .

Pittsburgh has a stellar set of starters, but they are all right-handed and could use a left-handed starter in the rotation.

The Pirates have reportedly looked at former southpaws for additions in the likes of José Quintana and Tyler Anderson and general manager Ben Cherington has spoke about the desire to add left-handed pitching.

Cherington already added two left-handed pitchers to the Pirates bullpen this winter, signing free agent Gregory Soto to a one-year, $7.75 million deal and landing Mason Montgomery in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Valdez also has the connection with Murphy, who spent the past four seasons as the Astros pitching coach and was with the organization from 2019 onwards. Murphy is also bilingual and can speak Spanish, Valdez's native tongue, as he hails from the Dominican Republic.

Apr 26, 2024; Mexico City, Mexico; Houston Astros pitching coach Bill Murphy during MLB Mexico City Series workout at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Valdez has excelled under Murphy, earning back-to-back All-Star nods in 2022 and 2023 and All-MLB First Team honors in 2023 as well.

Murphy and Valdez, along with the rest of the Astros pitching staff, won the 2022 World Series, making a great pair for a Pirates team that wants to play in the postseason in 2026.

Valdez is also a durable pitcher, with at least 28 starts over the past four seasons and going further than 175.1 innings pitched for each of those years too.

He also racks up strikeouts, ranking in the top 10 of the American League in four of the past six seasons.

The Pirates need a left-handed starting pitcher and adding Valdez would go above and beyond in showing that they want to win in 2026.

