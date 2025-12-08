Pirates Urged to Trade for Diamondbacks Star

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the midst of the most important few days of the offseason at the Winter Meetings down in Orlando, Fla., where fans hope they'll make some big moves to build the roster for next season.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports noted a trade the Pirates made and that they may make some moves this offseason, but that they haven't really shown anything that says they'll make that crucial move.

Nightengale looked at Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte as someone the Pirates can and should trade for.

"But if they really want to be aggressive, they’ve got the pitching depth to trade for Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte," Nightengale wrote.

What the Pirates Would Get in Ketel Marte

The Pirates landing Marte would serve as an incredibly impressive move, as there haven't been many better hitters in baseball than him the past two seasons.

Ketel Marte 2024 Batting Average .292 On-Base Percentage .372 Slugging Percentage .360 OPS .932 Runs Scored 93 Hits 147 Total Bases 282 Doubles 23 Home Runs 36 RBI 95 Walks/Strikeouts 65/106

Marte had exceptional numbers in 136 games in 2024 and 125 games in 2025, maintaining the same production and also around the same slash line.

His 2024 season saw him rank amongst the best hitters in the National League, including second both in slugging percentage and OPS, fourth in home runs, sixth both in batting average and on-base percentage, 10th in RBI, 19th in walks and tied for 24th in hits.

Sep 16, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Marte then had another strong showing in 2025 in the NL, ranking fourth in OPS, fifth in on-base percentage, eighth in slugging percentage, 12th in batting average and 16th in home runs.

His production earned him back-to-back All-Star nods, Silver Slugger Awards and All-MLB First Team honors. He also finished third in NL MVP voting in 2024, while hitting a career-high in home runs.

Marte had his best season in 2019, slashing .329/.389/.592 for an OPS of .981 with 32 home runs and 96 RBIs, earning his first All-Star nod. He also led the NL with 12 triples in 2018.

His next few seasons saw less production and less games played until starting around 2023, when he posted a slash line of .276/.358/.485 for an OPS of .843 with 26 home runs.

The 32-year old is also a solid fielder, which didn't show last season, but his 2024 campaign, he put up six runs prevented and eight outs above average, plus 10 defensive runs saved at second base.

Why it Makes Sense for the Pirates to Trade for Marte

Now, Marte is one of the best hitters in baseball and someone the Pirates, if they acquried him, would become a changed team over night.

The Pirates need power hitters, as they ranked last in home runs in 2025 (117), slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), plus in runs scored (583) and RBI (563).

Marte is a switch hitter and the Pirates have targeted left-handed hitters either in free agents or by trade .

PNC Park is a good ball park for left-handed hitters, with the right field wall much closer than the left field wall, which makes Marte a strong option when he's hitting left-handed. Marte, along with being a better hitter, is a much better fielder than Nick Gonzales is at second base.

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte (4) scoops up a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Sept. 24, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gonzales struggled massively on defense in 2025, with -8 runs saved above average and -11 defensive runs saved.

What makes Marte an even better fit for Pittsburgh is his affordable contract, as he signed a six-year, $116.5 million contract on April 2, that has $91 million through 2030, around $18.25 million per season, plus an $11.5 million club option in 2031.

The Pirates would not only get their second baseman of the future, but do so within a reasonable salary for his talents, something a small market team like the Pirates would have interest in.

What Would the Pirates Have to Give Up in a Trade?

The Pirates and the Diamondbacks had the opposite problems last season, as the Pirates struggled hitting, but pitched well, while the Diamondbacks excelled at the plate, but were terrible on the mound.

Pittsburgh has a number of great talents in their pitching staff, including NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, vetera in Mitch Keller, rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco, Bubba Chandler and Mike Burrows, plus Jared Jones returning from injury next season.

Arizona would want a huge return for Marte, so the Pirates, who are not trading Skenes , would have to consider giving up some of their best talents.

A trade package featuring Keller, who makes $55.7 million over the next three seasons, and some other pitchers might work, but the Diamondbacks will bargain hard for their best player.

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates will likely look at other players that they can acquire easier in trades, but if the Diamondbacks will listen on Marte, they have to give it a shot.

Who Else Is Going After Marte?

The Pirates will have stiff competition for Marte, if they do try and land him in a trade this offseason, including the the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.

Both Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN and Jon Heyman of the New York Post have named the Pirates a fit for Marte.

Those other teams will try and use their pitching staff and prospects as part of a trade package, so the Pirates must figure out how they can outmaneuver those teams and land the prized star.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!