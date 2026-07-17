The One Move Pirates Must Make Before Trade Deadline

Trading talent off the major league roster wouldn't necessarily be the best course of action for the Pittsburgh Pirates at this year's deadline, but one major exception should be made.

Carmen Mlodzinski has been excellent out of the Pirates' bullpen since being removed from the rotation upon Jared Jones' return from internal brace surgery in late May, despite a rocky beginning to the role change that resulted in a brief, one-day trip to the restricted list because he wasn't "ready" to pitch.

In 11 appearances and 36 2/3 innings as a reliever, the right-hander has logged a 1.96 ERA and recently put together a string of seven consecutive scoreless outings before allowing a run over three innings to the Milwaukee Brewers on July 11.

Under club control through 2029 and with the proven ability to be effective as a starter as well, Mlodzinski is an extremely valuable piece for Pittsburgh.

In a year where they're legit postseason contenders and two games back of the final National League Wild Card spot with a 50-47 record, having as many quality pitchers as possible at their disposal will prove paramount for the Pirates.

With Mlodzinski, however, trading him has to be firmly on the table for Ben Cherington as a case of selling high on a player who, frankly, is replaceable and overperforming his peripherals at what's likely an unsustainable rate.

May 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mlodzinski's Numbers Are Misleading

Mlodzinski has done nothing but perform since making his big-league debut in 2023, owning a 3.24 ERA over 266 1/3 career innings.

Despite his ERA this year matching that total, his advanced metrics are as worrying as they've ever been. Mlodzinski's xERA of 4.80 and 4.40 xFIP both suggest that he's due for some significant regression down the stretch while his walk rate has risen from 6.4 percent in 2025 to 8.0.

Typically a pitcher who misses barrels and keeps the ball on the ground, Mlodzinski's rates of 7.5 percent and 42.3 percent in those respective categories represent notable downturns from where they stood at 6.1 percent and 48.5 percent in 2025, even if they're still roughly league average this season.

In tandem with a hard-hit rate of 46.2 percent and strikeout rate of just 18.4 percent, Mlodzinski is flat-out thriving despite all of the worrying signs under the hood, which feel destined to catch up to him in some capacity.

May 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski gestures to center fielder Oneil Cruz after making a catch against the Cincinnati Reds to end the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading Mlodzinski Could Help Keep Top Prospects

Young, productive pitchers with three-and-a-half years of control, as Mlodzinski has, don't come available often. When they do, it's typically as a headlining piece in a trade for a star or by a rebuilding club looking to land a haul of prospects that better fit their timeline to contend.

Should Pittsburgh float the idea of moving him, it would certainly lean in favor of the first option and try to center a blockbuster deal for a closer such as Mason Miller or even a catcher like Adley Rutschman around him.

The Pirates would still be required to part ways with a few notable farmhands in any trades for the top names at this year's deadline, and that's especially true for Miller, but moving off of Mlodzinski at what's close to peak value in place of a premier up-and-comer in their system should be immensely enticing.

With the capability to pitch out of the rotation, as a swingman or just a pure reliever, Mlodzinski's versatility and strong numbers will be more than enough to generate a market for his services over the coming weeks. All Pittsburgh has to do is sit back and figure out the best offer, or else it runs the risk of regretting holding onto him for too long.

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