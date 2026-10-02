One Pirates Free Agent They Can't Afford to Lose and One They Can

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates don't have an excess of free agents this offseason, but will still have important decisions to make.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe and left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto are the Pirates' two free agents, as right-handed relief pitcher Kirby Yates retired during the final series of the season.

Lowe is a free agent for the first time in his career, while Soto is a free agent for the second time, after signing a one-year, $7.75 million contract with the Pirates last offseason.

The Pirates have tough decisions on both players, but it's clear who they need for next season and who they can part ways with.

Pirates Can't Afford to Lose Brandon Lowe

Lowe joined the Pirates in a three-team trade , coming along with left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery and outfielder Jake Mangum from the Tampa Bay Rays, and sending right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros.

It was the best trade that Pirates general manager Ben Cherington made, with Montgomery turning into an elite closer , Mangum providing valuable outfield depth and Lowe becoming the team's best hitter in 2026.

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe gave the Pirates a left-handed power bat that thrived at PNC Park and finished with 35 home runs, the most for a Pirate since Josh Bell hit 37 in 2019.

He was also the best power-hitting second baseman in baseball and was incredibly productive at the plate throughout 2026

Brandon Lowe Stat: Pirates + MLB 2B Ranking

Stat Pirates MLB Second Basemen Home Runs (35) 1st 1st Slugging Percentage (.493) 1st 1st OPS (.824) 1st 1st RBI (96) 1st 2nd Doubles (29) 2nd Tied-7th Hits (152) 3rd 6th Batting Average (.260) 3rd 8th On-Base Percentage (.331) 3rd 9th

Lowe made great defensive improvements, +15 outs above average (OAA) and +13 defensive runs saved (DRS), second-most and tied third-most for qualified second basemen in 2026.

He posted -14 OAA and -14 DRS, the worst and second-worst marks for a second baseman in 2025, so his work with Pirates infield coach Chris Truby was massive.

The Pirates can't let Lowe walk in free agency: they need to bring him back and make him a focal point of their lineup.

Lowe is a great person off the field, the Pirates' Roberto Clemente Award winner, and a leader in the clubhouse, with his teammates advocating for his return next season.

The Pirates also can't replace his offensive production, so instead of trying to find ways to make up for it in a variety of ways, they bring back the fan favorite for the 2027 season, where they will hope to clinch a playoff spot.

Pirates Can Afford to Lose Gregory Soto

Soto was a solid performer for the Pirates in 2026, serving as a needed southpaw in a right-handed-heavy bullpen.

He posted a 3.63 ERA over 69 appearances and 67 innings pitched, 79 strikeouts to 29 walks, a .199 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.16 WHIP this season.

Sep 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Gregory Soto (31) delivers the ball against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soto was inconsistent at times and struggled in June and September , but was also strong for the first two months of the season and July through August.

The Pirates can find another relief pitcher of his caliber on the free agent market, and it's likely they go and sign a free agent or trade for a veteran bullpen arm this offseason.

Pittsburgh likely wants a better southpaw option than Evan Sisk and Brandon Eisert, both low-velocity bullpen arms that rely on extension and deception, so losing Soto doesn't mean they shouldn't replace him.

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