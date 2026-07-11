Pirates 2026 MLB Draft Preview: What to Know

PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates embark on another MLB Draft, where they will try and add the future stars of the team who will establish a winning culture.

The Pirates begin their 2026 MLB Draft, which will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, over two days, July 11-12, right before the All-Star break.

Pittsburgh has the fifth overall pick and could take their next great talent with it, as they have a number of options in high school and college and positon players to pitchers.

It's one of the most important times of the year for the Pirates and this year is no different, as them making the right or wrong picks has a big impact of the franchise's future success.

Who Will the Pirates Take with the No. 5 Pick?

The Pirates have numerous players that have been mocked for them at the fifth pick, but one player has been the most consistent.

UC Santa Barbara right-handed starting pitcher Jackson Flora is the most likely option for the Pirates at fifth overall, as the best college pitcher in the draft.

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora (2) pitches during the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Flora has a great fastball and a strong pitch mix, while also excelling as a junior in 2026, posting a 1.06 ERA over 102.0 innings and a 12-0 record in 16 starts, making him someone that could fit into the Pirates rotation in the near future.

The Pirates also could go with a promising outfielder in Eric Booth Jr., who played for Oak Grove High School in Hattieburg, Miss.

Booth is incredibly fast, making him dangerous on the basepaths and in center field, while also serving as a left-handed batter that can develop into a strong power hitter.

Some other names in play are Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress and prep shortstop Jacob Lombard, both of whom should be available for the Pirates at fifth overall.

Top names like shortstops in Roch Cholowsky of UCLA and prep star Grady Emerson, plus Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey , will most likely go prior to the Pirates at fifth overall.

What Other Picks Do the Pirates Have?

The Pirates 11 picks through the 10th round, which are all selections that have slot value and will see them go above or below it with their bonus pool.

Pittsburgh originally had the 34th overall pick in Competitive Balance Round A, but decided to trade it along with left-handed pitching prospect Jaden Woods to the Chicago White Sox for infield propsect Jacob Gonzalez and left-handed relief pitcher Brandon Eistert.

Jun 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Jacob Gonzalez (7) hits a three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pirates First 10 Rounds in 2026 MLB Draft (Selection + Slot Value)

Round Selection Slot Value First 5th $8,336,500 Second 44th $2,278,700 Second 51st $1,938,100 Third 80th $1,035,700 Fourth 108th $725,900 Fifth 140th $532,000 Sixth 169th $403,500 Seventh 198th $317,100 Eighth 228th $251,500 Ninth 258th $214,800 10th 288th $199,500

The Pirates no longer have the biggest bonus pool in the draft, as they sent away the comp pick that was worth almost $2.9 million, but still have a number of top picks.

Pittsburgh has two second round picks, 44th overall and 51st overall, with the latter a compensatory pick after they failed to sign right-handed pitcher Angel Cervantes, who they took 50th overall in the second round of the 2025 MLB Draft, but stayed committed to UCLA.

They also have the 80th overall pick in the third round and the 108th overall pick in the fourth round.

When Does the 2026 MLB Draft Take Place

The draft takes place over two days, with the first four rounds and 135 picks on July 11 and then rounds six to 20 and picks 136-613 on July 12.

First day of the 2026 MLB Draft has the first 10 picks taking an hour and a half, or 90 minutes, with nine minutes per each pick. NBC and its streaming platform Peacock will broadcast those selections.

Picks 11-40 take place from 2:30-4:30 p.m., which goes through the rest of the first round, all of Competitive Balance Round A and then the first three picks of the second round.

Selections 41-135 then are from 4:30 to 7:45 p.m., encapsulating the rest of the second round, Competitive Balance Round B, the third and fourth rounds, plus three compensatory picks.

MLB Network will broadcast picks 11-40 and then MLB.com will show those and also the picks from 41-135.

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