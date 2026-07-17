Pirates Biggest Disappointments in First Half of Season

PITTSBURGH — The All-Star break came at an inopportune time for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Buccos were rolling, sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers before being forced to shut things down for a few days for the annual festivities.

Things are looking up for the Pirates, but it hasn’t been an easy road to their 50-47 record. The team is only 2.0 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League, and they are eyeing a return to the postseason.

To reach that goal, they have to rectify a few costly errors. These three disappointments in particular stand out as the biggest letdowns so far and must be corrected in the second half of the season.

The Bullpen

A group award kicks off the biggest disappointments. The Pirates have the best offense in baseball and the worst bullpen. Dennis Santana has been a huge disappointment, and outside of Gregory Soto, the entire relief team has underachieved.

Heading into the second half, this is the biggest piece of the puzzle. Hopefully, the addition of left-hander Brandon Eisert and a midseason break can reset this bullpen and get them back on track. Otherwise, they will squander one of the best Pirates' offenses in years.

Marcell Ozuna’s Inconsistent Bat

If not for hitting .263 in the month of June and going 4-for-14 in his last four starts, the Marcell Ozuna experiment would already be considered a failure. The veteran slugger had a miserable first few months in a Pirates uniform, hitting .181 in April and .213 in May.

Brought in to be a right-handed power hitter for the middle of the lineup, he might finally be reaching a comfortable and productive place with the Pirates. It doesn’t change that for the first two and a half months of the 2026 season, he was easily the most disappointing player in Pittsburgh.

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) points to the sky after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keller Struggling At the Bump

The veteran anchor in the middle of the rotation is having a troubling 2026. He’s allowed at least three runs in nine of his last 11 starts, and that’s helped him post a disappointing 2-6 record in those appearances.

The velocity is inconsistent and his command is shaky at best. With a 5.14 ERA, he’s on track to post his highest ERA since the 2021 campaign.

The Buccos need their veteran to return to form. He doesn’t have to be perfect, but the team needs its number-three starter to revert to the dependable and consistent pitcher he’s been for years.

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