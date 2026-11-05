Pirates Star Named Silver Slugger Finalist

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had one of their best lineups in recent history in 2026, and one player could receive a high honor for their play.

Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe was named a National League Silver Slugger Award finalist for the 2026 season.

Lowe joins Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang as the two NL second baseman up for the award.

If Lowe won the Silver Slugger Award, he would become the first Pirate to do so since Andrew McCutchen in 2015.

Will Lowe Win the Silver Slugger Award?

Lowe had an incredible season for the Pirates after they acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade last offseason, which also brought along outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery.

He hit .260/.331/.493 for an OPS of .824 in 150 games, with 152 hits, 29 doubles, 35 home runs and 96 RBI.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 35 home runs were the most for any Pirates player since Josh Bell hit 37 in 2019. They are also the most for any Pirates player in their first season since Brian Giles hit 39 in 1998.

Lowe's 19 home runs at PNC Park also set a new record and broke Giles' record of 18 in 2001.

He led all NL second basemen in home runs, slugging percentage (.493), OPS and total bases (288), had the second-most RBI, fourth-most hits, tied for the fourth-most walks (62) and tied for the fifth-most doubles, showing he is still the most powerful hitter at his position.

This gives him a good shot to win the award, but Turang also had a great season, leading with 102 runs scored, 100 RBI, 37 doubles, a .366 on-base percentage and 90 walks, second with 262 total bases, a .450 slugging percentage and an .816 OPS, third with a .268 batting average and 156 hits.

Lowe was the more powerful hitter, but Turang was the most complete hitter, so it depends on how the voters value the impact they made at the plate.

Both players went up for the Gold Glove Award , along with St. Louis Cardinals rookie JJ Wetherholt, with Turang coming out as the winner.

What's Next for Lowe and the Pirates?

He is a free agent this offseason, and the Pirates have re-signing him as their most important goal.

The Pirates extended Lowe a qualifying offer , $23.15 million for the 2027 season, which he has until Nov. 17 to accept or decline .

Aug 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) throws to first base for the final out of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Lowe accepts, he is with the Pirates next season on their highest salary ever, but it is more likely he declines and he tries to get a long-term deal, especially at 32 this offseason.

The Pirates will face stiff competition for Lowe's signature, as his left-handed power and improved defense are desirable to almost any MLB team.

Lowe was a big part of the Pirates last season, and the players made it known that they want him back in 2027 as their clubhouse leader.

The Pirates clinched their first winning season since 2018 in 2026, but still haven't made the postseason since 2015.

Bringing Lowe back shows commitment to the players, fans and the rest of baseball towards achieving that goal and making the best roster the Pirates can this offseason.