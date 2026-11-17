PITTSBURGH — Brandon Lowe had an incredible season for the Pittsburgh Pirates and he was rewarded for it.

Lowe was named the National League Silver Slugger Award winner at second base, beating out Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers.

He becomes the first Pirates player to win the award since Andrew McCutchen in 2015 and just the third second baseman in franchise history.

If this was Lowe's only season with the Pirates, with him being a free agent, it was one of the very best this century.

Why Brandon Lowe Won a Silver Slugger Award

There was no better power-hitting second baseman in baseball than Lowe in 2026, and he showed that throughout the whole season.

Lowe led his position with 35 home runs, 288 total bases, a .493 slugging percentage, and an .824 OPS.

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also ranked second in the NL with 96 RBI and 94 runs, fourth with 152 hits, tied fourth with 68 walks, tied fifth with 29 doubles, along with the fifth-best batting average (.260), sixth-best on-base percentage (.331).

Lowe joined the Pirates last offseason, after they landed him in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays as the left-handed power bat who would excel at PNC Park.

It worked out exactly as planned, as Lowe hit 20 home runs at PNC Park, setting a new franchise record, breaking Brian Giles' 18 in 2001.

He hit two home runs in three games: against the New York Mets on Opening Day at Citi Field on March 26, the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 12 and the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on May 15.

Lowe was also consistent with his home runs throughout the season: three in March and July, five in April and August, six in both May and June and finished with seven in September.

His 35 home runs were the second-most for a Pirates player in their first season with the franchise, with Giles' 39 in 1998 the most.

Lowe also hit the most home runs for a Pirates player since Josh Bell hit 37 in 2019, and the most home runs by a left-handed batter since Pedro Álvarez hit 36 in 2013.

He had some big-time home runs, including his walk-off home run against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 19, which hit off the right-field foul pole at PNC Park.

Lowe also hit two go-ahead home runs, a solo shot in the ninth inning for a 6-5 win over the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 16 and a two-run home run in the eighth inning for another 6-5 win, this time over the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park on Sept. 19.

That home run was one of five he hit over the final nine-game homestand, bringing his season to an end in the best way he could.

Which Pirates Players Have Won the Silver Slugger Award

Player Position Years Don Robinson Pitcher 1982 Johnny Ray Second Base 1983 Rich Rhoden Pitcher 1984, 1985, 1986 Bobby Bonilla Third Base, Outfield 1988, 1991 Andy Van Slyke Outfield 1988, 1992 Barry Bonds Outfield 1990, 1991, 1992 Jay Bell Shortstop 1993 Jack Wilson Shortstop 2004 Andrew McCutchen Outfield 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 Pedro Alvarez Third Base 2013 Neil Walker Second Base 2014 Brandon Lowe Second Base 2026

The Silver Slugger Award started in 1980, so great Pirates hitters, like Roberto Clemente, Honus Wagner and Ralph Kiner, couldn't have won it.

Only two Pirates second basemen have won the NL Silver Slugger Award, with Johnny Ray doing so in 1983 and Neil Walker in 2014.

Sep 23, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Neil Walker (18) hits a two run single in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCutchen has the most Silver Slugger Awards for a Pirates player, with four straight from 2012 to 2015.

Two players have won it three times, with outfielder Barry Bonds from 1990 to 1992 and pitcher Rick Rhoden from 1984 to 1986, while third baseman/outfielder Bobby Bonilla won it twice, 1988 and 1991, and outfielder Andy Van Slyke did the same in 1988 and 1992.