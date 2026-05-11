Pirates Changing Memorial Day First Pitch Time

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Memorial Day, but are changing the time of when the game will start.

The Pirates are moving first pitch on Memorial Day, May 25, from 6:40 p.m. to 1:35 p.m., going from an evening start to an afternoon start, according to Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

Pittsburgh is also hosting the Chicago Cubs that day, which is a part of a four-game series against their National League Central Divisional Rival at PNC Park.

The change in start time will make it easier for fans who have the day off to come down to the ball park and enjoy two of the better teams in baseball going at it.

Reliving the Pirates vs. Cubs Series at Wrigley

Pittsburgh and Chicago battled back at Wrigley Field, April 10-12, where the road team managed to get two big wins , but blew the final game to miss out on a huge sweep.

Left fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the series opener on April 10.

Apr 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Pirates managed to hold off the Cubs in 11 innings on April 11, with right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez coming through in a big way in the 4-3 win.

The Pirates built leads of 5-0 and 6-2 in the series finale, with second baseman Brandon Lowe hitting two home runs and a grand slam, but the bullpen faltered late on and the Cubs stormed back to win 7-6 on a walk-off.

It was a great series between both teams and showed how compettive the NL Central really is in 2026.

Pirates and Cubs Amongst Top MLB Teams

Both teams are now two of the best in MLB, with the Cubs at 27-14, on top of the NL Central and having the third-best record, while the Pirates are 22-19 and have the ninth-best record in baseball.

The Cubs were 7-8 after they faced the Pirates, but have won 20 of their past 26 games and have had winning streaks of 10 games and 11 games during that time.

Apr 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Michael Conforto (20) slides safely into second base during the ninth inning against Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh has been more steady, aside from a four-game sweep at home by the St. Louis Cardinals, going 13-13 overall.

Both teams are amongst an NL Central that has all five teams above .500 and have all gone after each other with big wins and tough losses throughotu.

This series should be another great one and will play a big role in who takes a step towards asserting themselves in the division.

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